"Going take ten years to recover from this" - Drake telling IShowSpeed to stop barking to "get b**ches" sparks hilarious reactions

Internet star Darren "IShowSpeed's" recent interaction with Canadian rapper and singer Drake has gone viral on the internet. On December 20, 2023, the YouTube streamer commented on Drake's recent Instagram post and wanted to learn about how he could attract women. He wrote:

"Drake, how do I get b**ches like you?"

In response, the Grammy Award-winning musician instructed the content creator to stop barking and "say something nice." Here's what his Instagram reply reads:

"Stop barking at them off the rip, maybe, just say something nice."

IShowSpeed and Drake's conversation has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with user @ayeejuju's post amassing over six million views and 211,000 likes. One netizen, @tripplset joked that the Ohio native would take "ten years to recover" from Drake's lighthearted diss.

Damn, Speed is going to take ten years to recover from this one."

"Drake said what we've all been saying" - Canadian rapper's response to IShowSpeed elicits meme fest on X

IShowSpeed is considered by many to be one of the biggest streamers of 2023, boasting an impressive 22.1 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel. Earlier this year, on February 16, 2023, the content creator connected with Drake for the first time via FaceTime call, during which the latter voiced his appreciation for Darren.

The 37-year-old celebrity said:

"I got a lot of love for you, man. Like I said, I'm proud of you. You're doing your thing. I was talking about you the other day, in the car. I was talking to Banks about you, the other day. I'm proud of you."

As mentioned earlier, the two reconnected on Instagram when the recently unbanned Twitch personality asked how he could attract women's attention. Hundreds of netizens have commented on the viral post, with X user @clintbabyy saying:

IShowSpeed's friend and video editor, Slipz, also responded by writing:

X user @MisunderstNomad shared a GIF and commented:

"Drake said what we've all been saying and it's news because he said it."

Several fans shared memes, some of which were along these lines:

Here are some more notable fan reactions:

IShowSpeed isn't the only streamer Drake has recently interacted with. On December 18, 2023, the rapper gave a shoutout to Adin Ross and Kai Cenat, jokingly referring to them as "Dradin Ross" and "Drake Cenat" respectively.