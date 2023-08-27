5 most-watched "W/L Community" streamers of 2023

Livestreaming has become one of the most prevalent forms of internet media, with popular streamers attracting a diverse audience. However, two significant communities dominate Twitch and YouTube: the "W/L" and "POGGERS." For context, W/L and POGGERS are amongst the most-used phrases in the livestreaming world, with the former being abbreviations for "Win/Lose" and the latter being amongst the most-used Twitch emotes.

This list will focus on the W/L Community and examine the five most-watched streamers from this sphere.

Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat are amongst the most-watched streamers from the W/L Community

5) YourRAGE

The first on the list is Josh "YourRAGE," also known as "YourRAGEGaming." He is a well-known Just Chatting creator with 1,451,001 followers. The streamer is closely associated with fellow W/L Community members, including Adin Ross, Kai Cenat, Fanum, Din "Agent 00," and more.

YourRAGE recently shocked the online community by announcing that he had joined FaZe Clan. Additionally, he signed with the Stake-backed livestreaming platform, Kick.

As his Twitch moniker suggests, Josh enjoys playing video games. According to Twitchtracker, the 25-year-old has played a total of 154 titles, including Grand Theft Auto 5, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Elden Ring, and Rust.

4) JiDion

Prominent YouTuber "JiDion" Adams has established himself as one of the most-watched personalities associated with the W/L Community. Best known for his prank-related content, the Houston native boasts over 7.72 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

However, JiDion is also considered by some to be a contentious personality, as he was indefinitely banned from Twitch in 2022, after getting embroiled in a massive feud with Imane "Pokimane."

Earlier this year (on April 23, 2023), JiDion announced that he had secured an exclusive contract with Rumble. While explaining why he chose to accept the deal, the 22-year-old streamer said:

"I can't do things on YouTube. There are things that I just can't do. Like, my creativity to an extent is limited here, on YouTube. But, I told my ideas to the CEO, Chris, and he was like, 'Bro, you could do that.' I think the biggest thing for me that I'm really excited about Rumble is - I can be 'that' guy on another platform."

3) Adin Ross

Hailing from Boca Raton, Florida, Adin Ross is the biggest Kick streamer and one of the most prolific members of the W/L Community. He often collaborates with other personalities in this sphere, including Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, and more.

Adin Ross has also collaborated with celebrities and renowned sporting figures. On August 25, 2023, he hosted a special livestream from the BOXR Gym in Miami, during which he sparred with lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia. He also had a brief interaction with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

2) IShowSpeed

Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, is considered by many to be the biggest YouTube streamer of 2023. He has been broadcasting on the Google-owned platform since 2016, and currently has over 19.8 million subscribers.

Best known for his Just Chatting and IRL streams, IShowSpeed is also an avid gamer, having played numerous games on his channel. He has made headlines quite a lot of times this year, from hosting a Rumble-exclusive gameshow with Kai Cenat to finally meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo in person.

One of his most recent escapades occurred during a Five Nights at Freddy's livestream, when he inadvertently displayed his privates to thousands of viewers. Fortunately, the streamer was not banned from YouTube and continues to broadcast on a regular basis.

1) Kai Cenat

23-year-old internet star Kai Cenat has cemented himself amongst the most popular Twitch streamers of 2023. He hosted the sensational Mafiathon subathon earlier this year, which led to him dethroning "Ludwig" Ahgren as the platform's most-subscribed content creator.

At the time of writing, Kai Cenat boasts 6,541,691 followers, averaging over 70k viewers per stream. However, he has not been broadcasting following his contentious giveaway.

For those unaware, Cenat conducted an impromptu giveaway in New York on August 5, 2023. The situation quickly deteriorated as hundreds of thousands of fans gathered, causing a riot. The streamer was eventually apprehended by police and charged with two counts of riot incitement and unauthorized assembly.

Kai Cenat stunned the online community on August 24, 2023, when he released the trailer for his short film, Global Pursuit.