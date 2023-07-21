Twitch streamers Agent 00 and Fanum get into a physical altercation because of "Fanum Tax"

During a recent Twitch livestream, AMP-affiliated content creators Din "Agent 00" and Roberto "Fanum" got into a physical altercation. In a viral clip, Agent 00 was seen carrying his fridge out of Fanum's room, after which things got heated. According to the streamers' interaction, the catalyst for their dispute was the "Fanum Tax."

For context, "Fanum Tax" is a recurring jest in the AMP content creator house through which an individual is able to take a certain amount of food from another person. Here's a breakdown of the percentage of "Fanum Tax" that an AMP streamer can take:

Agent 00 10% Kai Cenat 2.5% Duke Dennis 1% Chris 5% Davis 15%

Din addressed the online community on the same day, explaining why he got into a fight with Roberto.

"This was a meme gone wrong" - Agent 00 discusses getting into a physical fight with Fanum on livestream

Following their tussle, Agent 00 updated the online community, claiming that Fanum was holding back during their heated exchange. The streamer went on to say that if he and Roberto had been strangers, the latter would have punched him:

"You know, Fanum, maybe I don't know him all the way either. Based on how today went. But, Fanum... in his room, I've seen that and he was really holding back a lot because he f**ks with me. And... because if he didn't know me, I'm pretty confident he would have immediately started throwing hands. So, that's why I don't want to say, 'Lanum.' None of that!"

Din claimed that the incident was caused by a "meme" gone wrong. He expressed his displeasure at being "Fanum Taxed":

"This was a meme gone wrong and I was upset about the tax. He was upset that I entered his room. I was upset that he took my fridge and he was upset I woke him up. He... could've - and I guarantee, would've probably swung if I didn't know. Like, if we were strangers... like, for example, if f**king Caleb went into the room and did that, and it wasn't me, 100%, I think he would've f**king threw crazy left hooks. 100%."

Agent 00 added that he did not expect the situation to worsen:

"I'm upset of the escalation, that's why I responded. He's supposed to be upset over what I did. I just didn't expect it to go like that. I didn't expect f**king fridges to be thrown and... maybe it's a matter of just understanding people better."

Fans react to the streamers' fight

Drama Alert's tweet featuring Agent 00's fight with Fanum attracted quite a lot of traction. Here's what netizens commented:

Elite @Elitelovesyou @DramaAlert Nah they ain’t fight Fr, just some beef with the “tax” taken way too far

Veroodle @lilveroodle @DramaAlert Fanum tax getting too high it’s starting a revolt

Agent 00 is a 27-year-old personality, who started livestreaming on Twitch in 2017. In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, Din has also played a total of 70 games on his channel. He currently has 970,049 followers and averages over 14k viewers per stream.