"I really want to see him get knocked out in a ring" - Netizens divided by Sneako tagging KSI as "monkey" in an Instagram post

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" made headlines after netizens discovered one of his recent Instagram posts. On June 14, 2023, the content creator posted five images on his handle, one showing him handling a pair of monkeys in Morocco. Sneako also tagged YouTuber Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," in the photo.

The contentious post was eventually shared on the Briton's official subreddit, with the reaction thread receiving over 9,000 upvotes:

Numerous community members were left divided by the Rumble streamer's antics, with Redditor u/Mr-_-VenomX commenting:

"NGL (not going to lie), I really want to see him get knocked out in a ring. I'm sure many would agree."

"Too far" - Sneako's controversial post in which he tagged KSI goes viral on Reddit

Sneako and KSI have had a long-running feud. An incident in September 2022 can be seen as a catalyst when the latter called out the former by mentioning his association with Andrew Tate. KSI remarked:

"F**king Sneako, bro! He is literally the son of Andrew Tate. Cried when Andrew Tate was upset. (In a mocking tone) He's like, 'Daddy! Daddy, are you upset? Oh, my god, dude! Guess, I upset you! Oh, daddy Tate!"

As expected, the indefinitely banned YouTuber responded to KSI's diss. He claimed that the professional boxer could not impersonate him properly and retaliated by making some rather offensive remarks in a mocking British accent:

"You can't even do a good impression of me! I can do a good impression of you. (In a mocking British accent) 'This is my room face. Women, I'm going to r*pe you!' Musa, censor out that word. This is KSI. 'Women, what if I take your girlfriend? FIFA funny montage.' You can't even do a good impression of me! And, you're laughing harder at your own jokes than anybody else laughing."

On June 14, 2023, a new chapter unfolded in their ongoing tussle when Nico tagged KSI in an Instagram post. Over 416 community members weighed in on the controversy, with Redditor u/Slav_1 stating:

Another fan wondered if the 24-year-old personality was "trying to cause trouble":

Reddit user u/crgssbu was taken aback after discovering that YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" allegedly follows Nico on Instagram:

Meanwhile, another user claimed that the situation had gone "too far":

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

At the time of writing, the controversial internet personality had edited the photo and removed KSI's tag.

