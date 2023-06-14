"There's a Tyrone in my family tree" - Former G2 CEO Carlos responds after using the N-word on Twitter

Carlos "Ocelote" Rodriguez, the former CEO of popular esports organization G2, has responded after using the N-word on Twitter. The controversy started on June 13, 2023, when YouTube content creator YourFellowArab shared a picture of an accident, claiming that his Uber driver had run over a scooter. He did, however, refer to the latter by using a racial slur:

Responding to this tweet, Carlos wrote:

Prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared the social media posts on his handle. The former League of Legends pro joking responded by claiming that he had been "hacked." He then seemingly doubled down on his sentiments, saying:

⭕️ CarlosR ocelote 👌🏼 @CarlosR



"first of all I didn't even see this tweet until now (I was sleeping in my one of my Dubai Villas) I must have been hacked second, there's a Tyrone in my family tree"

"Biggest falls from grace we've seen in esports" - Netizens divided by Carlos' response for using the racial slur on social media

Carlos was a renowned and influential figure in the esports industry, having co-founded one of the most dominant teams in the professional League of Legends scene. However, on September 18, 2022, the Spaniard made headlines when he was seen partying with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate.

He responded to the criticism by saying that no one would "ever be able to police" his friendship and that he would party with whoever he wanted:

"Nobody will ever be able to police my friendships. I draw my line here. I party with whoever the f**k I want."

Four days after the controversy, Carlos stepped down as CEO of G2 Esports. The former accepted responsibility for his actions and stated:

"I take full responsibility over everything that went on, in the last few days. And again trust me when I say, I just feel f***ing destroyed. You should know that."

On June 13, 2023, Carlos made headlines once again for contentious reasons after using the N-word on Twitter. Netizens were left divided when he responded by saying that he has a "Tyrone in his family tree." Twitter user ItsSlumpii commented:

"Genuinely one of the biggest falls from grace we've seen in esports."

Slumpii @ItsSlumpii

"he lost the plot a long time ago genuinely one of the biggest falls from grace we've seen in esports."

According to another community member, Rodriguez "completely changed" following his departure from G2 Esports:

mtx. 💫 @mtxtun "lets just stop giving him attention every single time. he completely changed since he got dropped from g2 and honestly, g2 did the best thing EVER by removing him as their ceo."

Another Twitter user claimed that they couldn't "name one single person" who befriended Andrew Tate and became a "better person" because of it:

AJ @AJGutierrez_20 "I can't name one single person who has befriended Andrew Tate and has become a better person because of it."

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Daniel Vale @DeSTinyyy_CS "Has he ever had a plot tho?(im writing this in one of my Dubai Villas)"

slips @TeamPolar17



"One of the biggest falls from grace But I'm glad he's shown his true colours instead of hiding them."

artemiz @im_artemiz "glad he's handling the loss of his org well"

Earlier today (June 14, 2023), Rodriguez tweeted, saying that most people would never enjoy the luxury of being able to say whatever they want. Tristan Tate responded to his post, to which the 32-year-old personality replied by using the racial slur once again.

