What did Adin Ross say? Controversial streamer goes viral after using racial slur on livestream

A clip of controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross went viral on May 24, 2023, after it showed him using a racial slur. He hosted his iconic e-dating show, where he spoke with internet content creator Autumn Renae. While conversing, the latter asked Adin Ross to show off his outfit, to which he seemingly responded by mentioning the "N-word." He was heard saying:

"N****, I got you. I got you. You know, I'm just wearing... I'm wearing some cool chill s**t. Just, you know, just cool s**t."

"Did I actually say it?" - Adin Ross' interaction during his e-dating show goes viral

During a livestream earlier today, the Florida native was chatting with Autumn Renae, during which he seemingly used the racial slur. A few moments later, he noticed his Kick chat room, wherein many community members expressed surprise at Adin Ross' remark. Seeing this, the streamer commented:

"Uhh... hold on. One second. Hold on. One second! Hold on, Citrus... you guys saying that's the N-word? Uhh... no, I didn't. Wait, Citrus, did I say the N-word? Oh, really? Wait, did I actually say it, chat? Nah, I didn't say it."

Citrus, a channel moderator, responded by saying that Ross "got the pass" to use the derogatory term:

"I think you did. Yeah! You got the pass. I'll give you a pass. You're good."

Later in the broadcast, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer got together with Rangesh "N3on," during which fans notified the former that he was trending on TikTok:

"Yo! They're saying I said it, dude! Yo, on TikTok! Wait, but N3on, they don't care. Yo! Does that mean... you can... wait. Chat, spam. Let me see the clip."

Adin Ross denied the allegations, claiming that he said, "And I got you," during the e-dating interaction:

"Bro, I swear to god... N3on, I didn't say it, bro! I didn't! I said this, I'm being honest. I said this... N3on, I said, 'And I got you.' It's, 'And I got you.' I know. All right, chat... yeah, I'll slow it down. Of course, like... hey, can you fix clips?! Look how s**t your system is, bro! How do I slow the clip? Am I wrong? It's dog s**t, bro! Like, fix this s**t, bro!"

Online community reacts to the streamer's viral clip

Netizens on Twitter voiced their thoughts on the streamer's viral clip. Here's what they had to say:

Hailing from Boca Raton, Florida, Adin Ross is one of the most well-known Just Chatting streamers who rose to prominence in May 2021. He is also an avid gamer, having broadcasted the NBA 2K series, Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, and Call of Duty on his channel.

