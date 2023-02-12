5 most controversial GTA 5 RP Twitch streamers

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) RP is among the longest-lasting open-world games in the gaming industry. The popularity of role play in the title is largely due to its immersive and engaging gameplay, as well as the extensive customization options it offers.

Another reason for the popularity of GTA 5 Role Play is its large and dedicated community of players. The game has a thriving online community who engages in role-playing scenarios together, creating their own stories and building their own unique world in Rockstar Games' title.

Considering all these factors, it's no surprise that the game has produced a collection of popular streamers that actively participate in role play and have managed to establish a strong audience in due course. There, however, are a few cases of controversy in relation to these creators.

This article will focus on five such GTA 5 streamers, active or otherwise, that have been mired in controversies`.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 GTA 5 streamers who have been involved in controversies

1) xQc

Among the first names that come up when thinking about GTA 5 RP is the Canadian Twitch streamer Felix "xQc." Although he is not as active in the game as he used to be, the 27-year-old has had his fair share of trouble. He has been banned from the popular GTA 5 NoPixel server for infringement of the community guidelines.

Outside of the realm of GTA, xQc has faced a slew of controversies, starting with his former partner, with whom he has been engaged in a long battle of lawsuits. Additionally, he is a known promoter of gambling on Twitch, although he has decreased the count of such streams after the platform banned unlicensed slots streaming.

2) Adin Ross

The second entrant to this list comes in the form of W/L Community's Adin Ross. He shot to fame following his NBA and GTA 5 RP streams. In fact, during his initial days, he was inducted into an RP group that included famous rapper Tee Grizzley. Following his introduction, he soon started to play with the likes of Travis Scott, Polo G, and Corinna Kopf.

However, his career has been no less than a roller coaster. Despite being only 22, Adin has had run-ins with several streamers such as Ludwig (although the beef is squashed now). He was also embroiled in a dispute with rapper Julio Foolio after unintentionally performing a song that insulted the latter's deceased sibling.

His recent association with Andrew Tate has been the subject of extreme debate and controversy.

3) IShowSpeed

This entry is for Darren "IShowSpeed," who has become one of the most rapidly expanding streamers in the streaming world. While he has played a range of games such as FIFA and NBA 2K, he has had a troubled history with GTA 5. Just like xQc, IShowSpeed has also been banned from the popular NoPixel server due to toxic behavior.

Not only was he removed from the NoPixel server, but from other platforms as well, such as Twitch and Valorant, for similar reasons.

4) ItsSliker

ItsSliker is a highly debated figure within the online community, primarily due to his involvement in the scamming controversy. He also has a questionable history in connection to GTA 5.

ItsSliker was banned from the NoPixel server after numerous accusations arose against him. Female roleplayers accused him of making inappropriate comments about their physical appearance. The NoPixel server promptly took action and banned the streamer.

5) Trainwreckstv

The final inductee on the list is Tyler "Trainwreckstv," the popular slots streamer. He is not necessarily a streamer that one would readily associate with GTA. He did, however, have a controversial incident in relation to the game.

Following numerous allegations of metagaming, TrainwrecksTV was banned permanently from the NoPixel server. Well-known streamer UberHaxorNova was the first to accuse him of misbehavior, and after investigating the situation, NoPixel concurred with the latter's assessment.

Following the decision, Tyler expressed his thoughts regarding the ban. He asserted that he would not send in an appeal, and instead focus on his slots streaming.

