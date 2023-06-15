"The million-dollar yacht was bad" - Sykkuno gives his take on MrBeast's video, calls it "deranged"

YouTube Gaming streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" took to his channel on June 14, 2023, to play Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay. While roaming around in the open-world game, Sykkuno revealed that he recently watched Jimmy "MrBeast's" latest viral video in which the YouTuber compared a $1 yacht to a billion-dollar counterpart.

The content creator called the 14-minute feature "deranged" and expressed his sentiments about the $1 million yacht that was featured in it. He remarked:

"The million-dollar yacht was bad! It was literally bad! It didn't even look enjoyable. And I'm like, 'Dang!' Like, you can't stand up in your room. It's scuffed. Look, like, I mean, it was nice. But it was, like, for a million dollars, I expected more. Did anyone else think that?"

"I should have reacted" - Sykkuno discusses MrBeast's recent "$1 vs $1,000,000,000 Yacht!" video

On June 14, 2023, Sykkuno just started his GTA 5 RP session when he asked his audience if they had seen MrBeast's latest YouTube video. He called it "deranged" and said:

"Guys, I was watching a... did you guys watch the MrBeast yacht video? That was deranged. I'm just going to say. It was absolutely deranged. Also, I'm going to say, yachts are more expensive than I thought, after seeing that video. I watched it this morning when I was eating breakfast."

The former Twitch streamer shared his opinions on yachts, calling them overpriced. He cited the example of the million-dollar yacht being featured in the MrBeast video and elaborated:

"I'm going to say, yachts are overpriced! Like... they pulled out a million-dollar yacht. That thing was dinky! He couldn't even stand up in it. I was like, 'This is a million dollars?! That's a lot of money!'"

Timestamp: 00:12:20

A few moments later, Sykkuno stated that he should have reacted to the video on his livestream:

"I should have reacted to the video. But, like, I really thought it'd be more..."

At this point, the Las Vegas native's GTA roleplaying friend appeared. He ended up asking them if they had also seen the MrBeast video:

"Did you see that MrBeast yacht video? (Streamer's friend says that they've not seen it) I was talking about how the million-dollar yacht didn't look that great. But... I'm trying to come off as, like, entitled as I can."

Fans react to the streamer's take

Fans in the YouTube Live chat expressed a wide array of reactions. Here's a snapshot of a few:

Fans in the YouTube Live chat react to the streamer's take (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

Sykkuno is a well-known content creator known for playing a variety of games on his channel. He is also closely affiliated with OfflineTV and frequently collaborates with popular streamers such as Imane "Pokimane," Jeremy "Disguised Toast," and Rachell "Valkyrae."

