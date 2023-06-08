"Oh sorry, I'm on YouTube" - Sykkuno throws shade and disses Twitch's controversial Branded Content Policy

On June 7, 2023, YouTube Gaming personality Thomas "Sykkuno" returned to his channel after a trip to the Philippines. Before playing games with fellow content creators, Miyoung and Noah "Foolish Gamers," the Las Vegas native took the opportunity to share his thoughts on Twitch's Branded Content Policy.

Sykkuno began optimizing the banner in jest during a sponsored segment to comply with the Amazon-owned platform's regulations. While adjusting it to take up 3% of the screen, the streamer said:

"Hold on, I've got to make sure that this banner isn't taking up over 3% of my screen space. Oh sorry, I'm on YouTube. (The streamer and his friends start laughing) That was a joke! That was a joke. You guys are fine."

Sykkuno makes fun of Twitch's contentious regulations for streamers hosting sponsored content on their channels

Sykkuno was an hour into his broadcast on June 7, 2023, when he was setting up things before starting to play PlateUp with Foolish Gamers and Miyoung. He then started poking fun at Twitch's Branded Content updates and "warned" his buddies by saying:

"Well, hey, just make sure it's (the sponsorship banner) is not above 3%. Let's not step on any toes here."

Timestamp: 00:59:35

A few moments later, Foolish Gamers and Miyoung claimed that they could not fix sponsored panels on their channels because it was seemingly bugged. Sykkuno trolled the platform once again by saying:

"Oh... well, hey guys, everyone on Twitch, like, mine still works. Just saying. For example, mine, I believe, actually still works if... well, hey! Come on, guys, it's for the sponsor. All three of us right, we're all sponsored. So..."

Fans react to Sykkuno's clip

The YouTube comments section featured more than a dozen fan reactions, and here's a snapshot of some relevant ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Streamer Moments/YouTube)

Twitch announced changes to its branded/sponsorship rules on June 6, 2023. These regulations prohibited content creators from doing the following on their channels:

No burned-in video ads in the stream

No burned-in audio ads in the stream

No burned-in display ads in the stream

Furthermore, branded logos should not exceed 3% of the screen size.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Twitch is now completely removing or limiting the types of Ads streamers can have on their broadcast



I've never seen creators so pissed Twitch is now completely removing or limiting the types of Ads streamers can have on their broadcastI've never seen creators so pissed https://t.co/8SMP0cDFgC

Numerous prominent personalities expressed their displeasure. One True King (OTK) co-founder Zack "Asmongold," stated that if Twitch goes ahead with their decision, he will sign a non-exclusive partnership with another platform.

Twitch @Twitch Yesterday, we released new Branded Content Guidelines that impacted your ability to work with sponsors to increase your income from streaming. These guidelines are bad for you and bad for Twitch, and we are removing them immediately. Yesterday, we released new Branded Content Guidelines that impacted your ability to work with sponsors to increase your income from streaming. These guidelines are bad for you and bad for Twitch, and we are removing them immediately.

On June 7, 2023, Twitch announced that the changes would not be implemented, claiming they were "bad" for streamers and the platform.

Poll : 0 votes