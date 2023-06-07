Twitch announces reversal of controversial branded content policy following widespread backlash

Twitch has been facing a massive backlash after announcing its new ad and sponsorship rules for branded content. Many popular streamers are leading the charge to either boycott or outright leave the platform to force its hand to revert the rules. The Amazon-owned company has now announced that it will be walking back the new guidelines.

Acknowledging that the new rules were not good for streamers as they hindered sponsored content and would directly affect their revenue streams, Twitch has rolled back most of the most controversial parts of the guidelines. The platform said:

"Yesterday, we released new Branded Content Guidelines that impacted your ability to work with sponsors to increase your income from streaming. These guidelines are bad for you and bad for Twitch, and we are removing them immediately."

Which of the Twitch sponsorship guidelines were reversed? Everything you need to know about the new branded content

The guidelines initially laid down had been called too restrictive by many streamers. Even MrBeast weighed in on the issue, saying he might stream on a competitor's platform in protest.

While there are a number of different rules, the focus of the scandal is on these four guidelines pertaining to the format of sponsored content on stream:

No burned-in Video ads in streams No burned-in audio ads in streams No burned-in display ads in streams Branded logos burned into the stream during sponsored content should not cross 3% of the screen size

Twitch @Twitch Sponsorships are critical to streamers’ growth and ability to earn income. We will not prevent your ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors – you will continue to own and control your sponsorship business. Sponsorships are critical to streamers’ growth and ability to earn income. We will not prevent your ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors – you will continue to own and control your sponsorship business.

However, not everything has been reverted. Many other guideline updates, such as all the other restrictions on content that cannot be promoted, remain.

Here are all the items and/or services that streamers may not advertise on the platform:

Hateful and illegal products

Gambling products, such as promoting online slots

Weapons and adult products

Tobacco, cannabis, and related products

Any medical product, be it prescription drugs or otherwise

Some financial products and scam-like services, including MLM and get-rich-quick schemes

No advertised political content such as the promotion of parties, individuals, or issues of public debate

Devin @DevinNash Twitch hasn't walked back forced platform exclusivity for all creators *and* their terms of service still stipulate that they are EXCLUSIVELY able to control all advertising on your live stream. This apology is smooth words hiding sharp intentions.

Other things that have not been addressed or reverted have been pointed out by people. These include the simulcasting and exclusivity clause, which dictates that even non-partner streamers may not multi-stream to other Twitch-like platforms. Ninja, one of the major streamers who currently simulcasts, has called the purple platform out for this.

Additionally, it appears that the Amazon-owned company still reserves the right to control advertisements on streams to a certain degree.

