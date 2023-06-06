MrBeast slams Twitch for new policy on sponsorships and branded content, might stream on Kick as a protest

MrBeast has come out guns blazing, berating Twitch after it recently unveiled its branded content policy. The new rules moderating sponsored content on the platform were the cause of a widespread backlash from prominent streamers such as Ninja, Asmongold, and others, with the latter suggesting a boycott and even talking about leaving the platform for greener pastures.

Jimmy "MrBeast" joined the protesting streamers and vehemently criticized the Amazon-owned platform for intentionally "handicapping" creators' revenues by bringing in its more restrictive branded content policy.

Furthermore, Kick, the up-and-coming streaming platform that has seen a burst in popularity in recent months, tweeted at the popular YouTuber, saying he had followed them after Twitch's controversial announcement.

MrBeast replied to the above tweet and outright revealed that he might just stream on the Stake-owned platform to protest Twitch's new sponsorship policies, writing:

"Might do a stream for fun just to protest Twitch lol."

For context, Jimmy has been partnered on the purple platform for quite some time, and despite not streaming that much, he has over 500K followers on his official channel.

"I love how Twitch double down on dumb things": MrBeast weighs in on purple platform's new branded content policy

The three-time Content Creator of the Year winner has been quite vocal since Twitch announced its new branded content policy. With streamers like Asmongold and Mizkif openly saying they will leave the platform with the highly popular OTK Network, it is clear the policies have not only affected the smaller streamers but also, the more prominent ones because of sponsorship works.

As one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet, MrBeast is a pillar of the content creation industry, and millions of his followers naturally ascribe much importance to his views on these things. Here is how the king of viral videos reacted to a tweet from esporting professional Jake Lucky that revealed the new restrictions put down by the branded content policy:

"... people struggling to get by just had their income cut for literally no reason. I love how as Twitch gets more competition they just double down on doing dumb things."

Here are some Twitter reactions to the YouTuber's tweets about Twitch, and as it happens, most agree with his take that the decision would hamper streamers.

Readers should note that Twitch has released an apology and will be rewriting its content policy for more clarity to avoid confusion.

