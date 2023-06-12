Is Sykkuno part of OfflineTV? Streamer's association with the popular organization explored

YouTube streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" is one of the prominent figures associated with Offline TV (OTV), a well-known content creation organization co-founded by Imane "Pokimane" (who departed in 2023). Due to his extensive collaborations with members of OTV over the years, there is often speculation about Thomas being a member of the group.

However, he has expressed his personal preference to not have a manager and has made it clear that he does not belong to any specific organization, including Offline TV.

Although he is not under an official contract with OTV, he is often seen as an unofficial member due to his frequent collaborations and living arrangements with some group members.

What is Sykkuno's connection with OfflineTV?

After streaming for more than four years, Sykkuno recently shared that his initial encounter with Lily "LilyPichu," a fellow streamer and member of Offline TV (OTV), occurred while playing League of Legends. He further disclosed that he got to know the remaining OTV members through a Minecraft server.

However, during the peak days of Among Us, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, his presence became widely recognized and allowed everyone to become acquainted with him.

It's important to note that he is not the sole streamer within the OTV friends circle who has close friendships with other members. Collaborations among various streamers, including Valkyrae, Fuslie, Ludwig, and Myth, have also been frequent and notable.

Did Sykkuno live with OTV members?

During one of the OfflineTV Podcasts in August 2020, it was announced that Sykkuno would be moving in and living with the OTV members from then onward.

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" announced:

"For those who may have figured it out by now, Sykkuno is our newest OfflineTV roommate. Basically, you know it's a big house. We got a couple of spare rooms."

As of now, he has moved out of the OfflineTV House, departing from his previous living arrangement with the OTV members.

Following his departure from the OfflineTV House, he subsequently moved in with fellow creators, including Rae "Valkyrae," in a place known as the Leak House. However, he has since moved out of the Leak House as well.

Has he appeared on the official OTV channel?

As mentioned, the streamer has been collaborating with members of OfflineTV and individuals within the broader OTV circle. He has been frequently seen co-streaming with prominent personalities such as Disguised Toast and QuarterJade, among others, on numerous occasions.

Additionally, he made a special appearance on one of OTV's official YouTube channels. He was one of the two cameos featured in the OTV Robodog video, with the other cameo being Kkatamina's chicken Nabi.

Sykkuno's YouTube channel continues to thrive, surpassing 2.8 million subscribers. Given his strong on-screen chemistry with other OTV members, it is highly likely that he will collaborate with them in the future, further enhancing his growth and content creation journey.

Poll : 0 votes