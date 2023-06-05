Sykkuno vs Ludwig: Who's the more popular YouTube Gaming streamer of 2023?

In the dynamic world of online gaming and live streaming, streamers reign as prominent internet celebrities, captivating audiences with their unique styles and immense popularity. With platforms like YouTube becoming hubs for gaming content, streamers have emerged as influential figures in the digital realm. Among many charismatic and talented personalities, two names consistently dominate the YouTube gaming scene: Sykkuno and Ludwig.

Sykkuno and Ludwig stand as two towering figures on YouTube with their skillful gameplay. Their dedicated fanbases eagerly await engaging streams with entertaining commentary which has helped them carve out their respective spaces within the YouTube live-streaming community.

In this article, we explore their individual journeys, examine the factors that contribute to their fame, and dissect the strengths and weaknesses that set them apart. So, buckle up and prepare to delve into the exhilarating world of Sykkuno and Ludwig as we seek to determine who holds the ultimate throne in the world of YouTube gaming.

Ludwig vs Sykkuno: Who is the more popular streamer on YouTube?

Ludwig's YouTube stats in 2023

"Ludwig" Ahgren is a YouTube gaming streamer who has captivated audiences with his infectious energy and comedic flair since he became a full-time streamer in 2019. Starting in 2015, Ludwig's career skyrocketed as he showcased his talent in Super Smash Bros.

He expanded his content to include various games, pushing the boundaries with innovative concepts and endurance challenges. Ludwig currently boasts an impressive follower count of over 4.9 million subscribers, which has grown by 810,000 subs between March and June, as reported by PlayBoard.

2023 subscriber growth chart for Ludwig. (Image via Playboard)

With genuine interactions, transparency, and relatability, Ludwig has fostered a supportive community that extends beyond his streams. Through collaborations and an ever-growing presence on platforms like YouTube now and Twitch back then, Ludwig has become one of the most popular and influential YouTube gaming streamers, with over 1,405,967,833 views on YouTube alone.

2023 viewership growth chart for Ludwig. (Image via Playboard)

Due to Ludwig's tenacity for streaming regularly, he has managed to stream for 252 hours in Q1 of 2023, and he currently ranks as the fourth most-watched American gaming content creator on YouTube, with over 4.5 million hours watched, as reported by Streams Charts.

Sykkuno's YouTube stats in 2023

Since making his debut, Sykkuno, and his wholesome personality have helped him become one of the most beloved YouTube gaming streamers. His endearing character, genuine interactions, and impressive in-game skills across many titles, including Valorant, League of Legends, and Among Us, have captivated his viewers, who show up in droves to watch Sy's streams.

Sykkuno's down-to-earth nature and wholesome interactions with other streamers and fans have fostered a strong sense of community, making his streams a welcoming and inclusive space that his 2.88 million subscribers can see.

However, Sy's growth over the first quarter of 2023 has come to a slump, with him losing 10,000 subscribers without gaining a single one.

2023 subscriber growth chart for Sykkuno. (Image via Playboard)

Despite his initially shy and soft-spoken nature, Sykkuno's authenticity and engaging content have garnered a loyal following and propelled him to become a prominent figure in the YouTube gaming scene boasting an impressive count of 400,801,551 views on YouTube.

2023 viewership growth chart for Sykkuno. (Image via Playboard)

As per Streams Charts, Sykkuno actually streamed for over 322 hours and 45 minutes, surpassing Ludwig's total by just under a hundred-odd hour in Q1 of 2023. Despite his dedication to streaming, Sykkuno only managed a total of 2.14 million hours watched, which placed him ninth in the list of most-watched American gaming streamers.

Final Verdict

Most watched American gaming YouTube streamers. (Image via StreamsCharts)

Based on the figures in this article, Ludwig seems to be a more popular gaming YouTuber than Sykkuno. Consistent growth concerning both viewership and subscribers, Ludwig streamed for a lesser duration but still had more hours watched in the first quarter of 2023.

Ludwig's YouTube channel summary. (Image via PlayBoard)

From a bird's eye view, Ludwig's YouTube channel has consistently shown an upward trend in almost every aspect aside from the comment rate and a middling average viewership per video. His live streams also share this trend, as can be seen by a peak viewership of 34,407 viewers and an average of 16,266 viewers per stream.

Sykkuno's YouTube channel summary. (Image via PlayBoard)

Unfortunately for Sykkuno, his YouTube channel has not been experiencing the same highs as Ludwig's. Sykkuno's channel has been slowly going downward, especially with regard to subscribers. About live streaming, Sykkuno witnessed a peak of 9,684 viewers and an average of 5,725 viewers per stream, considerably less than Ludwig's count.

Though numbers should not be the only determining factor in declaring that someone is a better streamer, they provide objective insight into the argument. However, basing it purely on statistics, there is no doubt that Ludwig is by far the more popular gaming YouTube streamer than Sykkuno.

Poll : 0 votes