"I don't think it was fair" - Ludwig explains how he got fired from Snapchat after taking food and beverages worth thousands of dollars

YouTube streamer Ludwig Ahgren ranks among the platform's most successful creators. With a substantial bank account, it's evident that he enjoys a comfortable life. Nevertheless, his journey wasn't always this way. Before gaining online fame, he worked for Snapchat in Silicon Valley. In a recent video on his YouTube channel, he candidly shared that he was terminated from his position at the company.

He disclosed that he used to help himself to bags filled with complimentary food items available at the Snapchat office. Unfortunately, this behavior led to his dismissal when it was discovered that he had taken goods worth $2.5K. He stated:

"I don't think it was fair"

Ludwig explains how he took 2.5K worth of food items

The former Twitch star opened up about his past employment at Snapchat and shared that his tenure there came to an unpleasant conclusion due to his bizarre actions.

He recounted:

"I got fired from my job at Snapchat. But I don't think it was fair. We had an office in Santa Monica, at one of the nicest places in Los Angeles, and in the office like most Silicon Valley jobs, they had a bunch of free snacks and drinks and whatever and that would be my only source of food for the week."

He continued:

"Every single Friday, I would bring two re-usable Trader Joe's bags down to the Snapchat HQ and fill the to the brim right at midnight, that way I knew nobody was in the office and then I would take them home for the weekend."

He added that he used to stash up multiple cans of La Croix, energy drinks, and bottles of coconut water. However, he was soon discovered in the act. he said:

"Eventually this all caught up to me and they told me I took around $2500 worth of goods and I was shortly let go from Snapchat."

Here's what the fans said about the tale

Ludwig first shared this story in a stream last year (2022). However, he recently re-shared the story on his YouTube shorts channel. Hearing his rather amusing story, fans shared a multitude of comments. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans give their take after hearing the story (Image via Ludwig YouTube)

As of this writing, Ludwig is among the top streamers on YouTube, with over 4.7 million subscribers. After signing an exclusive deal with YouTube, he shifted to the platform in late 2021. Recently, he completed six years as a streamer. To read about it, click here.

Poll : 0 votes