"Tap out and start a bakery" - Ludwig opens up and says he'll quit live streaming at 10 years

YouTub streamer and Mogul Mail creator Ludwig Ahgren celebrated his sixth year as a streamer by sharing on his Twitter that May 17 marked the anniversary of his streaming journey. The now 27-year-old streamer embarked on his live-streaming career on Twitch and made a momentous move in November 2021 by signing an exclusive contract with YouTube.

Despite achieving significant success, accumulating millions of followers and subscribers along the way, Ludwig has announced his intention to conclude his streaming career when he completes a decade in the industry.

His tweet received many reactions, including a humorous response from fellow streamer Johnathan "JSchaltt." In jest, he doubts Ludwig's ability to sustain his streaming career for a long time. The latter replied:

"Honestly might tap out and start a bakery next year."

ludwig @LudwigAhgren @jschlatt honestly might tap out and start a bakery next year @jschlatt honestly might tap out and start a bakery next year

Ludwig completes six years as a streamer, community reacts

Undoubtedly, Ludwig is widely recognized as one of the most prominent streamers in the industry. His events, such as Mogul Money and Mogul Chessboxing, were undeniably successful among fans, attracting hundreds of thousands of concurrent viewers and generating significant interest.

As of today, May 17, Ludwig's YouTube channel boasts an impressive 4.73 million subscribers. The indications point towards continued steady growth, at least until he reaches his ten-year milestone in streaming.

Celebrating his 6th year as a streamer, he posted this on Twitter:

ludwig @LudwigAhgren today marks 6 years of streaming



I think I’ll quit at 10 years



Excited to make cool shit until then :) today marks 6 years of streamingI think I’ll quit at 10 yearsExcited to make cool shit until then :)

Naturally, it garnered a host of reactions and replies. Upon learning that he might open a bakery, JSchaltt responded:

Schlatt @jschlatt @LudwigAhgren i feel like you could nail brioche @LudwigAhgren i feel like you could nail brioche

Another user commented:

Some also shared memes with the streamer's face in them. This one indicated that he had been "milking" (which means to extend or exploit a circumstance for personal gain):

Among the reactions, some fans humorously suggested that he might receive another irresistible YouTube contract or that he could capitalize on collaborating with MrBeast to generate more views:

Emily Saxton @ItsEmilySaxton @LudwigAhgren You still got another 24 years at least reacting to the button and MrBeast before you can stop lol @LudwigAhgren You still got another 24 years at least reacting to the button and MrBeast before you can stop lol

captainquain @captainquain @LudwigAhgren Your retired already. Your not putting the same grind anymore and that’s okay. @LudwigAhgren Your retired already. Your not putting the same grind anymore and that’s okay.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_



Jk congrats on 6 dude that’s crazy :] @LudwigAhgren We can round 6 up to 10!!Jk congrats on 6 dude that’s crazy :] @LudwigAhgren We can round 6 up to 10!! Jk congrats on 6 dude that’s crazy :]

Stonepa @Stonepa_ @LudwigAhgren omg 4 more years of ludwig ahgren fall guys invitationals lets go @LudwigAhgren omg 4 more years of ludwig ahgren fall guys invitationals lets go

What was his YouTube deal worth?

The streamer's decision to move to YouTube in 2021 garnered significant attention and surprised many in the streaming community. Before the move, he held a position among the top 10 creators on Twitch.

While the exact details and valuation of his YouTube deal remain undisclosed, it generated a lot of speculation and curiosity among fans and industry observers.

In 2021, his girlfriend, Blaire "QTCinderella," playfully hinted that his contract could be worth a staggering $30 million. However, it remains unclear if she was joking or being serious, as no official confirmation has been provided regarding the contract's exact value.

