MrBeast pranks Ludwig after tricking him into believing that he won $10 million in gambling

Popular YouTube creator Jimmy "MrBeast" hilariously prank-called Ludwig during the latter's recent live stream. The former called into the stream pretending to be in a high-stakes gambling moment and told the latter that he was currently betting on a roulette wheel. He then told that if Ludwig chose the right color, he could potentially win nearly $10 million.

Ludwig was reluctant to answer, thinking that Jimmy was about to lose all his money. Feeling the weight of the potential outcome, he did end up giving an answer, the correct one in fact.

However, the excitement was short-lived as MrBeast called back moments later to reveal that it was all just a prank.

MrBeast's roulette prank leaves Ludwig on edge during live stream

MrBeast has built a reputation for creating clippable and viral moments on various platforms. From outrageous challenges to charitable donations, he always entertains his audience with creative ideas.

Unfortunately for Ludwig, he recently found himself at the center of one of MrBeast's latest ingenious prank ideas. With the help of his friends Karl Jacobs and Chandler, MrBeast pulled off a hilarious prank on Ludwig during his live stream.

During the call, he informed Ludwig that he had already won five million, which he planned to double through the roulette wheel. Ludwig stated:

"Jimmy, is there any part of you that thinks it's rational to put like two mil in your pocket and then bet three mil?"

Jimmy swiftly responded by stating that he would keep aside just enough to ensure he returns with a profit. Ludwig remained reluctant to answer until the former said:

"Ludwig, if you don't give me an answer now or I will find a way to light five million dollars into fire."

Ludwig eventually answered and suggested that Jimmy go with "black." However, he was still nervous as he exclaimed:

"I don't want this on me. Back out, back out!"

Fortunately, the ball ended up in a black corner, meaning Jimmy won the round. A shocked Ludwig stated:

"Oh my god! Jim that's 10 mil! Dude that takes me like a f**king couple of years and a good relationship with Susan (former YouTube CEO) again."

Despite the heightened tension, during which Ludwig was in disbelief, Jimmy called back again to let him know that the entire thing was a setup and Ludwig was simply a sacrificial lamb for Jimmy's prank idea.

