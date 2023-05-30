"He's a very busy man" - Valkyrae and Sykkuno give update regarding Corpse Husband's absence from the internet

During a livestream on May 29, 2023, famous YouTube personalities Rachell "Valkyrae" and Thomas "Sykkuno" dropped hints about Corpse Husband. The topic was brought up during Valkyrae's broadcast when she mentioned observing fans in the chat room, asking if she still invites the "faceless streamer" to her Among Us and Goose Goose Duck lobbies.

The co-owner of 100 Thieves said that she did invite Corpse Husband and added:

"Also, I saw in pre-chat that people were talking about Corpse, and yes, of course, I invited him. He is busy. He's a very busy man. And, he told me, he was like, 'Please don't ever stop inviting me to things.' And I was like, 'I will never stop inviting you, no matter how many times you reject us.'"

"He's all right" - Popular streamers Valkyrae and Sykkuno talk about Corpse Husband not being able to join them to play games

Valkyrae continued the conversation, stating that Corpse Husband is "not a streamer" and that he has a "different occupation":

"I know! A lot of people are talking about him. He's just not a streamer. You know? He's not a streamer. He does... he has a different occupation. You know? So, I would just get used to the fact that he's busy. A lot of the time."

The Los Angeles-based personality mentioned that she would continue to invite the YouTuber to the multiplayer games lobby, despite his refusals:

"Yeah, I was like, 'I'll never stop inviting you, no matter how many times you rejected!' I do get rejected a lot. Everyone's just always so busy. So, I just will always throw invites."

Timestamp: 00:04:10

Continuing further, Valkyrae informed the streaming community that Corpse Husband is doing well:

"He's okay. Yeah. He's all right. I mean, he... he goes through a lot. But, he is a tough man! A tough man."

On the same day, Sykkuno also mentioned that the singer-songwriter could not join his broadcast. He, too, expressed the same sentiment, claiming that the latter was very busy:

"What I was going to say was Corpse couldn't make it today, guys. He's very busy lately. So, I'm just wearing one of his shirts and pretend he's here. Let's see. Oh, wait, you know what I realized, guys? Every time Corpse can't make it to something, I wear one of his things. I feel like it's almost a giveaway. But, at some point we're just going to wear it anyway and then... yeah."

Timestamp: 00:05:30

Fans react to the streamers' update on Corpse Husband

The YouTube comments section featured over 29 reactions, and here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on Valkyrae and Sykkuno's update regarding Corpse Husband (Image via MiKaya/YouTube)

Numerous community members commented that they missed Corpse Huband's collaboration with popular streamers. Meanwhile, one viewer speculated that the content creator would "definitely" make a comeback.

Poll : 0 votes