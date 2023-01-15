5 streamers who started a new meta on Twitch

Content within Twitch is often subject to ups and downs. The peak of a certain type of content's popularity can often be described as meta, which is among the most overused words in the world of gaming.

The term, which stands for "most effective tactic available," initially originated from MMOs and competitive online multiplayer games. Simply put, it is used to refer to a strategy that is most influential and popular. Despite metas being largely found within games, such as those associated with specific weapons or tactics, they can also be used to refer to trends. This article will look to explore five streamers who started metas that dominated Twitch.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and its content is subjective.

5 meta trends spearheaded by Twitch streamers

1) Fall Guys

The first meta trend to be added to this list comes in the form of a free-to-play platform battle royale game, Fall Guys. Developed by Mediatonic, this title was released in August 2020. Within a few months, the game's popularity skyrocketed.

Although children were considered to be its target audience initially — as suggested by the simple game's mechanics and colorful themes — it was streamers, such as Chance "Sodapoppin," Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL," and Imane "Pokimane," who played it. These content creators had millions of followers to their names, really providing the impetus for this game to reach the heights it did.

Additionally, the title was launched amid an ongoing pandemic and was free-to-play for console players. All of these factors came together to make Fall Guys a bona fide meta on Twitch.

2) Among Us

Similar to Fall Guys, Among Us became an overnight success during the Covid-19 pandemic. Although the game was launched in 2018, around August 2020, the game saw an upward curve in search algorithms online.

Just like Fall Guys, Among Us had big creators such as Sodapoppin, Felix "PewDiePie," Rachell "Valkyrae," Pokimane, and Thomas "Sykkuno," all streaming it. This is something that has made the game extremely popular. Moreover, it also helped bring content creators like Corpse Husband into the limelight.

The game is easy-to-learn and interactive, as well as a lot of fun to play with friends. Because of this, many popular streamers started playing it together, contributing to the title's success.

3) IRL Streaming

In Real Life (IRL) streaming is undoubtedly among the most interactive categories within Twitch. However, things were slightly different a few years ago. It wasn't until 2017 that the category was recognized by the Amazon-owned platform. After the platform had just opened, IRL content was somewhat restricted, as it mainly catered to gaming.

Paul "Ice Poseidon," the now infamous and controversial streamer, is often regarded as the pioneer of this category. Back in 2017, the streamer used to go out with his phone and camera, livestreaming himself in the streets while playing Pokemon GO. In the process, he used to offer his In Real Life-themed content while remaining within the framework of Twitch's policy.

4) Slots and gambling streams

Although presently banned on Twitch, slots, roulettes, and betting streams quickly became one of the meta trends within the community. Content creators such as Tyler "Trainwreckstv," Felix "xQc," and Adin Ross popularized the category. Big names such as Drake, who is presently the most streamed artist on Spotify, have engaged in slots.

However, in September 2022, Twitch decided to embargo unlicensed gambling sites, which included Stake.com. Consequently, Trainwreckstv presently platforms slot streams on Kick.com.

5) Subathons

The final addition to this list is subathons. It is a portmanteau of "subscribers" and "marathons." Basically, it is a type of stream that is extended as and when the streamer receives a subscription on Twitch.

The most notable name associated with this meta is Ludwig. Presently a YouTuber, he started a subathon in March 2021, which ended in the subsequent month. The month-long stream shattered several records. Because of it, Ludwig became a top streamer with the highest number of concurrent subscribers (282,191), breaking the previous record set by Tyler "Ninja" with 269,154 followers.

