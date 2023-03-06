Did Corpse Husband's face get leaked? Posts claiming alleged "face reveal" of elusive YouTuber gain traction online

Corpse Husband, the singer-songwriter who started his career as a YouTuber, is once again making headlines as rumors of his face reveal surface on social media. Despite being an internet sensation with millions of followers on YouTube and Twitch, Corpse Husband has managed to keep his personal life and appearance completely private.

Over the years, there have been numerous claims of 'face reveals' by various online sources, but none of them have been confirmed to be authentic. Earlier today, social media was flooded with posts claiming to have footage of Corpse Husband's face. Here's a list of identical posts Reddit posted around the same time:

Reddit spam of Corpse Husband's alleged face reveal (Image via Reddit)

The latest rumor of a Corpse Husband face reveal has once again turned out to be false. The picture being used as clickbait is from a Twitter account called Nog, which shared a photo claiming to be Corpse Husband's face back in 2021. When the photo was first shared with the caption "Babe wake up. Corpse husband face reveal just dropped," it caused controversy among fans who criticized the move heavily.

Nog @Reptile_Penguin Babe wake up. Corpse husband face reveal just dropped Babe wake up. Corpse husband face reveal just dropped https://t.co/2p28uGGKSf

"Annoying and disgusting": Corpse Husband fans respond to the toll of public pressure that drove the YouTuber to stop streaming

Corpse Husband is a popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer who gained widespread recognition after his successful collaborations with other streamers in the game Among Us, including Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and Disguised Toast. With over 7.5 million followers, he has become known for his distinctive voice and enigmatic persona, and has millions of fans who tuned in to watch his game streams and videos before he stopped posting in late 2021.

Despite his success, Corpse has maintained a high degree of privacy throughout his career, blurring his face even in IRL interviews. He is known for his deep voice and charming personality, and his friend and fellow YouTuber, Valkyrae, even took his place in a music video where he collaborated with pop star Machine Gun Kelly.

When Corpse Husband quit streaming, citing the tremendous pressure he was under from the public eye, many attributed it to the undue trolling he had to endure. There were frequent Twitter and Reddit threads claiming to have leaked his face, which added to the already significant pressure on the content creator.

Rookie moon cub 🐻🏳️‍🌈 @Rookiecub I found out #corpsehusband quit youtube because of toxic fans leaking his face with old pictures they were expecting him to be hot. How vile and pathetic you gotta be to do that to someone who asks for privacy that's really disgusting and annoying I found out #corpsehusband quit youtube because of toxic fans leaking his face with old pictures they were expecting him to be hot. How vile and pathetic you gotta be to do that to someone who asks for privacy that's really disgusting and annoying

Below is a tweet from a fan defending the streamer from people making assumptions about his appearance because of the decision to hide his face.

Mami-Ceo of unfinished art @MommysCarcass One thing that bothers me about when people talk about "if" corpse husband were to do a face reveal is how people would react to him not being attractive. Like the dude has slight face scars, he isn't gonna look handsome traditionally but also who cares because he's actually nice One thing that bothers me about when people talk about "if" corpse husband were to do a face reveal is how people would react to him not being attractive. Like the dude has slight face scars, he isn't gonna look handsome traditionally but also who cares because he's actually nice

As with other well-known online personalities who have chosen to keep their faces hidden, speculation about Corpse Husband's appearance will likely persist as long as he has a presence online. Currently, the only public "appearances" of the YouTuber can be found in VODs of his collaborations with other streamers, such as Sykkuno, Fuslie, and others.

