Ludwig announces an auction for "everything he owns," including YouTube Golden Play Button, $16,000 Jackie Chan statue, and more

On May 26, 2023, YouTube Gaming personality Ludwig took to Twitter to announce that he would be holding an auction for "everything he owns," claiming that he was planning on "starting fresh." The content creator added that the auction proceeds will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His social media post reads:

"I've become a major hoarder" - Ludwig explains why he chose to host an auction to give away his prized possessions

Ludwig provided additional details for the upcoming event via a YouTube Shorts clip. In the clip, he stated that he decided to hold an auction to give away his prized possessions because he turned into a "major hoarder" after becoming a streamer:

"I have a major problem and I need your help. I've become a major hoarder after becoming a streamer. I allow my chat to spend my money to buy things, and they end up buying way too much stuff."

He listed some of the items he had bought, ranging from a life-sized Nami figure from One Piece to a $16,000 Jackie Chan statue:

"I have a damn near lifesize statue of Nami from One Piece. Way too many Pokemon cards. I have this gold plaque from YouTube, that's supposed to be special, or something. I literally have a $16,000 statue of Jackie Chan. Who needs that?! Not me. And I want to give it all away to you guys. Well... I want to auction it away."

Ludwig then said he wanted to raise as much money as possible for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also explained how the online community could take part in the upcoming auction:

"I'm trying to raise as much money as possible for Make-A-Wish. So, I decided to auction off all of my items. And you can buy everything. So, just show up to my stream, this Sunday (May 28, 2023) at 2 pm, Pacific. And you can buy anything! All the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish, and let's raise as much money as possible!"

Fans react to Ludwig's announcement

The streamer's announcement quickly went viral on Twitter, with one fan jokingly asking how much his cat, Coots, would cost:

Meanwhile, another community member stated that they would have gone all in for the YouTube Golden Play Button:

Netizens on Twitter sharing their thoughts on the streamer's auction announcement (Image via Twitter)

Some of the more relevant responses were along these lines:

Mike27356894 @mike27356894



Thank you for the offer, though. @LudwigAhgren That’s a very neat idea, Ludwig. Normally I would be up for buying a gold play button, but I already have 12 of those from my 11 channels that make up over 48 million subscribers.Thank you for the offer, though. @LudwigAhgren That’s a very neat idea, Ludwig. Normally I would be up for buying a gold play button, but I already have 12 of those from my 11 channels that make up over 48 million subscribers.Thank you for the offer, though.

maya? 🗿 @probablynotmaya @LudwigAhgren i want a graded shiny pokemon card $21 is my final offer @LudwigAhgren i want a graded shiny pokemon card $21 is my final offer

This isn't the first time Ludwig has auctioned off prized possessions during a livestream. On January 26, 2022, the 27-year-old raised more than $100,000 for the No Kids Hungry Organization by selling his YouTube Silver Play Button, Tom Brady-signed NFL-game ball, three PSA-graded Pokemon cards, and other items.

