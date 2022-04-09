"This is what YouTube sent me": Ludwig shares a glimpse of the gold play button he received from YouTube

YouTube streamer Ludwig recently shared a glimpse of the gold play button he received from the red platform. Getting this honor from YouTube is quite a big deal for all the content creators and it's probably a dream come true for him as well.

However, the play button that Ludwig received from YouTube is a special one, but certainly not the one he had been dreaming of. There is a big catch.

He got the gold play button for being the shortest streamer on YouTube. Ludwig took to his official Twitter handle to share the picture with his fans. Showcasing the hilarious honor, the streamer notes:

"I’ve been waiting for my gold play button for one year and this is what YouTube sent me…"

Ludwig's excitement for the gold play button takes a hilarious detour

At this point, YouTube is considered to be one of the biggest growing platforms by many online content creators out there. To be specific, many well-known streamers and content creators have been moving up to YouTube for its ever-increasing subscriber base.

From streamer of the year to Dr. Disrespect, YouTube has certainly built a great community of streamers on its platform. However, one of the most popular things about YouTube gifts to its content creators is arguably its play buttons. Basically, these play buttons act like a creator award that celebrates all of their milestones on the red platform.

These play buttons are based on the channel's subscriber count and go up to the Diamond Play button (for 10 million subscribers). Naturally, any content creator would be more than thrilled and excited to receive this huge honor.

And that’s precisely what happened to YouTube streamer Ludwig, however, in the most hilarious way possible. Instead of a proper play button, he was awarded for being the shortest streamer on the red platform.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’ve been waiting for my gold play button for one year and this is what YouTube sent me… I’ve been waiting for my gold play button for one year and this is what YouTube sent me… https://t.co/GZLFz710k8

Furthermore, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki retweeted the same with a hilarious caption.

Susan Wojcicki @SusanWojcicki twitter.com/ludwigahgren/s… ludwig @LudwigAhgren I’ve been waiting for my gold play button for one year and this is what YouTube sent me… I’ve been waiting for my gold play button for one year and this is what YouTube sent me… https://t.co/GZLFz710k8 It was worth the trip to hand deliver this award…. and see your response @LudwigAhgren It was worth the trip to hand deliver this award…. and see your response @LudwigAhgren! 😂 twitter.com/ludwigahgren/s…

Fans react to the hilarious tweet

The hilarious prank elicited plenty of reactions from viewers. As expected, the tweet went viral, crossing over 99k likes and 1,460 retweets within 24 hours. Above all, many well-known faces even added to the joke with some memes and images, not to mention GIFs.

💭 @ConnorEatsPants @LudwigAhgren wow i cant even win this one either @LudwigAhgren wow i cant even win this one either

Wipz @Wipz @LudwigAhgren @YouTubeGaming let's get one to Tim that says for being the baldest streamer @LudwigAhgren @YouTubeGaming let's get one to Tim that says for being the baldest streamer

Patterrz @Patterrz @LudwigAhgren Glad you're being recognized for your talents @LudwigAhgren Glad you're being recognized for your talents

Redacted @God_of_Redacted @LudwigAhgren The award looks so big on you @LudwigAhgren The award looks so big on you https://t.co/NTeWVg215S

Obviously, she was just teasing Ludwig with this hilarious playbutton. To put it simply, a joke placard has been placed over the top of the actual writing on the play button.

All it says underneath is the channel name and the number of subs passed to earn the award, which has no inherent comedic value. So, it's just a harmless prank with him and nothing else.

