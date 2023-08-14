YourRAGE joins FaZe Clan and signs deal with Kick on the same day

Popular Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" has announced that he has joined the FaZe Clan as a content creator in a video posted on social media. On top of announcing that he was joining the esporting organization, the video also revealed Josh was joining the streaming platform Kick. Although the exact details of the contract are yet to be revealed, he is slated to start streaming there with immediate effect.

Over the years, YouRAGE has become a highly popular figure in the streaming community, emerging as a major Just Chatting content creator and bagging a nomination for this year's Streamy Awards in that category. He announced joining FaZe Clan and Kick together in a video he posted on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram, captioning it "Change is coming."

"Welcome home": Adin Ross, BruceDropeEmOff, and other creators welcomed YourRAGE to Kick and FaZe Clan

Josh joins a growing list of Twitch streamers to have joined Kick in the last couple of months. With the likes of Fousey, xQc, and Yasso making headlines for singing deals with the up-and-coming platform, YourRAGE is the latest in line to jump ship. At the time, he had over 1.4 million followers on Twitch, a community he cultivated since starting his career in 2018.

He also has a burgeoning community on YouTube, boasting over 1.5 million subscribers on his main channel. The news of his joining the streaming platform has naturally drawn a lot of attention, with streamers and stakeholders of Kick, such as Adin Ross and BruceDropEmOff, congratulating the star on the deal.

Trainwreckstv, one of the biggest proponents of the platform, also commented on the post from X, welcoming him "home."

Trainwrecktv on the deal (Image via Trainwreckstv/X)

FaZe Swagg also chimed in, congratulating YourRAGE on joining FaZe Clan.

Other members of the FaZe Clan have also extended their support for the streamer:

Many also complimented the announcement video itself.

It is unclear whether YourRAGE's contract with Kick is exclusive, but if prior signings such as those of xQc and GMHikaru are of any indication, it will be a non-exclusive deal with incentives for streaming more on the new platform.