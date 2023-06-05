5 times YourRAGE made headlines for controversial reasons

With his charismatic personality and knack for humor, Josh "YourRAGE" has become a prominent figure in online entertainment. The American YouTuber, social media influencer, and Twitch streamer has gained popularity through his reaction videos, pranks, gameplay content, and insightful commentary on games such as Fortnite, Among Us, and Grand Theft Auto V.

YourRAGE's entertaining persona has helped him earn an impressive count of 1.48 million subscribers on YouTube and over 1.4 million followers on Twitch, which continues to grow steadily daily. This growth can be attributed to his engaging and unique content and his entertaining collaborations with fellow content creators like Duke Dennis and Kai Cenat.

Josh's ability to connect with his viewers through his content and collaborations has undoubtedly contributed to his success. However, being his outspoken and straight talker, Josh has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons, some of which we will explore in this article.

Feuding with xQc and four other controversies which helped YourRAGE make headlines

1) BruceDropEmOff's ban sparks debate

Earlier this year, on March 3, the self-described 'Broward' addressed a statement made by Twitch A-lister Felix "xQc" after the French-Canadian streamer stated fellow streamer BruceDropEmOff's suspension was not caused by "spam reporting" as claimed by Bruce on Twitter.

The 25-year-old was quick to call out xQc, calling him a liar while acknowledging the latter's statement on his live stream. Josh was clipped, saying,

"Yo, I'm not even going to get on it, because I'm going to repeat myself. xQc wants to get on to a call, so I can tell him how f**king wrong he is. Let's get in a call right now! He doesn't know what the f**k he's talking about, my n****. He does not know what he's talking about!"

Before addressing xQc's comments once again,

"But then I heard him say something. xQc says, 'Spam reports aren't real. Nobody can get banned from spam reporting and nobody has, a Twitch representative told me. It doesn't exist, it's impossible. It can't happen. No, he showed me, he told me.'"

YourRAGE did not hold back on his sentiments and hit back at xQc by saying he had no idea what he was talking about and that being Twitch's "Golden Boy" has blurred his views from reality.

2) Playing off s*xual assault

On January 17, budding streaming sensation Kai Cenat and YourRAGE were hit with waves of criticism following an on-stream phone call where they were accused of making inappropriate jokes about an alleged r*pe incident at a party hosted by Kai Cenat.

On January 6, Jovi Pena came forward with allegations of being s*xually assaulted at a New Year's party she was invited to by Kai, claiming that the perpetrator was a friend of Cenat's. Accusations were made against Cenat for not taking action or acknowledging his acquaintance with the accused, Djigui Seck.

While the incident occurred on Kai's stream and did not explicitly feature YourRAGE, there is no denying that joking about s*xual assault while the ongoing case was definitely in poor taste.

3) xQc-Adept break up drama

Arguably one of the biggest controversies that arose during the 2022 TwitchCon San Diego featured YourRAGE butting heads with Felix "xQc" after YRG spotted xQc and his ex-girlfriend Sam "Adept" making out following their extremely public breakup just months before.

After YourRAGE spotted xQc and Adept together, he decided to share the news with his viewers. However, the way Josh portrayed their current relationship, depicting Adept as a jealous woman, received criticism from Felix, who addressed the issue during his stream.

The beef quickly escalated and divided fanbases until both xQc and YRG decided to hop onto a discord call to discuss things.

4) Talking s*it about Hasan

The next entry on the list does not precisely feature YourRAGE making any of these statements targeting the type of content political commentators like HasanAbi make. Still, it does involve Hasan name-dropping Josh after FaZe Kaysan decided to go after Hasan.

During a live stream that Hasan broadcasted on February 28, the political commentator was going about his regular day and discussing recent controversies involving other streamers when viewers told him about Kaysan chatting s*it about him on Kai's stream.

FaZe Kaysan voiced his opinion about the political commentator, claiming that Hasan spends excessive time reacting to every new scandal.

Upon hearing these comments, HasanAbi responded with laughter, expressing his amusement, and mentioned that he felt "annoyed" by Kaysan's criticism of him simply doing his job.

"Yeah, what the f**k? He's mad that, like, I'm doing what I do. Also (Your)RAGE does that, too! What the f**k? He's like, 'I can't believe he's doing the news. It's very f**ked up that the news guy is doing the news.'"

5) Accusing Mizkif of snitching

Wrapping up this list is yet another incident that features xQc and YourRAGE. However, this situation does not boil down to internet beef. On February 27, xQc returned to Twitch after a hiatus and engaged in gameplay across various titles before reacting to the most popular posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

The post in question featured Kai Cenat and YourRAGE concerning allegations that One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" was the one who "snitched" on them after Kai claimed Twitch was deleting his VODs whenever he featured clips of streamers that Twitch had banned. This came shortly after Mizkif was suspended for doing the same, while Kai was left to his own devices without any punishment.

This prompted xQc to state the claims Mizkif snitched on Kai and YourRAGE was "backwards" and that he was only speaking out to defend the right party. This controversy largely blew over but was reignited until Felix commented on BruceDropEmOff's ban.

Poll : 0 votes