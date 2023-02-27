"The argument here is backwards" - xQc provides his take on Kai Cenat and YourRAGE talking about Mizkif "snitching" on them

Twitch star Felix "xQc" returned to his channel on February 27 to play a variety of games. He also hosted a Just Chatting segment, during which he reacted to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

One of the posts on the forum featured fellow Twitch content creators Kai Cenat and Josh "YourRAGE" talking about the One True King (OTK) co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" "snitching" on them.

After hearing what they claimed, xQc provided his take on the situation by saying that their argument was "backwards." He provided an explanation for his statement, saying:

"Guys, I don't want to go in and defend Mizkif, okay? But I think it's a good time to say that these guys, they reacted to clips of banned people and had people go on their stream. They didn't get banned. Miz did it and then Miz got banned. So, if anything, I mean, the argument here is backwards. How does it make any sense at all?"

"I'll defend anybody who is right" - xQc on Kai Cenat and YourRAGE claiming that Mizkif "snitched" on them

xQc was an hour into his broadcast on February 27, during which he was browsing the streamer-focused forum. He came across a highly-upvoted clip from Kai Cenat's recent livestream, during which the latter claimed that Twitch was deleting his VODs (video on demand) whenever he reacted to content featuring indefinitely banned streamers like Darren "IShowSpeed" and JiDion.

Kai Cenat was heard saying:

"Chat, the VODs that was missing, was because I reacted to like... (IShow)Speed and JiDion. But I got a phone call, like, 'Yo! You cannot react to nobody!'"

The French-Canadian personality paused the clip and provided a plausible explanation on why the livestreaming platform deleted their VODs. He said:

"I'm not going to rant, okay? The reason why it is like this is so you don't harbor banned people and help them ban-evade. If you watch old clips of them and old documentaries that have them in it in the past, that's fine! Okay? Most of the time. If you watch old s**t that they did, it's usually fine. Okay? Because you're not helping them sneaking through the cracks, okay?"

Kai Cenat's clip continued with YourRAGE claiming that the "old boy was snitching," to which the former responded by asking if the latter was referring to Mizkif. xQc paused the clip once again and claimed that the streamers' arguments were "backwards."

Timestamp: 01:08:30

After reading a few responses from his Twitch viewers, xQc responded:

"I don't want to be... guys! Guys, this is backwards! I'm not defending Miz. I'll defend anybody who is right. Okay? I don't give a f**k what you think."

The Twitch personality went on to say that if "something" was "true" in his opinion, he would express his feelings about it:

"But if somebody is right, I'm not going to let some lie fly through the cracks because I don't agree with the person saying it. That's what weak a** people do, man! If something is just true, I'll say how it is, regardless of who he's saying at."

Fans react to xQc's take

xQc's take garnered quite a lot of attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 110 community members weighing in. Here's what they had to say:

For context, Kai Cenat and Mizkif's feud began earlier this year (on January 20, 2023), when the Austin, Texas-based personality voiced his dissatisfaction with Twitch policies. He cited Kai Cenat's collaboration with IShowSpeed as an example.

The Streamer of the Year responded to Mizkif's take by calling it "weird." Two days later, the OTK member apologized to Kai Cenat and stated that he was saddened to see the online community refer to him as "Fedkif."

