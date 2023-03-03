"He doesn't know what the f**k he's talking about!" - YourRAGE goes off on xQc after the latter makes a statement about BruceDropEmOff's Twitch ban

On March 3, Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" hit back at the French-Canadian icon, Felix "xQc," after the latter made a statement on Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" Twitch ban.

A few days ago, BruceDropEmOff took to Twitter and claimed that he was suspended from the platform once again due to spam reporting. xQc weighed in on the situation, saying that there was "no such thing" as spam reporting. YourRAGE responded to the former Overwatch pro and accused him of lying:

During a livestream earlier today, Josh went off on xQc and claimed that the latter had no idea what he was talking about. He exclaimed:

"Yo, I'm not even going to get on it, because I'm going to repeat myself. xQc wants to get on to a call, so I can tell him how f**king wrong he is. Let's get in a call right now! He doesn't know what the f**k he's talking about, my n****. He does not know what he's talking about!"

YourRAGE blasts at xQc for his comments on BruceDropEmOff's controversial Twitch ban, calls the latter a "golden boy"

The conversation on the subject began at the 21-minute mark of YourRAGE's March 3 broadcast, when he was discussing BruceDropEmOff's most recent Twitch ban:

"So Bruce got banned, right? Bruce got banned and he was showing emails about how he's getting spam reported and s**t. About the thing that he did on the stream. And xQc reacted to it. I was like, 'All right. He can have his opinions on it. I don't give a f**k.'"

He then recalled xQc making a comment about the situation by suggesting that a streamer cannot get banned after getting spam reported. Josh remarked:

"But then I heard him say something. xQc says, 'Spam reports aren't real. Nobody can get banned from spam reporting and nobody has, a Twitch representative told me. It doesn't exist, it's impossible. It can't happen. No, he showed me, he told me.'"

Timestamp: 00:21:50

YourRAGE did not hold back on his sentiments and hit back at xQc by saying he had no idea what he was talking about. The 25-year-old personality went on to refer to the latter as a "golden boy":

"I understand, like, he's the golden boy and s**t, and Twitch (is) going to tell what he wants to hear, all that. Cute little s**t. And, like, this s**t don't exist, or hasn't existed until recently. But, like, bruh! You don't know what the hell you're talking about."

YourRAGE also responded to xQc labeling him "delusional" by saying:

"He called me, like, delusional and s**t. Like, what the f**k?! I'm not giving you an opinion. I was telling you the s**t that happened to me! Like, no cap s**t. It has happened! And to see you say, 'That doesn't happen,' what the hell are you talking about. I don't give a f**k. What the f**k, a Twitch rep told you, my n****? I don't care!"

Fans react to the streamer's response

YourRAGE calling out xQc was a hot topic of conversation on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread featuring over 168 comments. Here's what the streaming community had to say:

YourRAGE is a popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber who rose to prominence in 2022. He is a Just Chatting content creator with 1.3 million followers on his channel.

