"He did not f**k me with at all" - Adin Ross gets denied by Floyd Mayweather as boxing legend asks streamer to pay for on-camera interaction

Kick star Adin Ross went live from the BOXR Gym in Miami, Florida, on August 25, 2023. After a friendly 2v1 fight with Ryan Garcia, the streamer decided to meet American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. However, things did not go as planned, as the 46-year-old immediately asked Ross to pay upfront if he wanted to have an on-camera interaction.

Claiming that he has to "own his footage," Mayweather remarked:

"I've got to own my footage. You can't film me for free. Run a check! Who's company is it? (The streamer responds by saying it's his company) Yeah? Where's my check?"

In response, Ross said he was "broke" and wished to be as wealthy as Mayweather:

"Bro, I've got no money. I know your money, I've got no money, bro. I'm broke. I want to get money like you. I've got no money, bro. S**t, I wish! S**t... I got you."

Mayweather was seemingly uninterested in interacting with Ross unless he was paid. Following their five-minute discussion, the indefinitely banned Twitch content creator stated:

"He did not rock with me at all. At all! He did not f**k with me at all, bro. He didn't look at me. He just went like that. It's cool, bro. No, he did not rock with me at all! He did not f**k with me at all. It's all good. Chat, meet your idols, (this is) what happens, bro."

"Floyd's ego is through the roof" - Fans react to Adin Ross and Floyd Mayweather's viral interaction

Happy Punch Promotions shared Adin Ross' recent interaction with Floyd Mayweather earlier today. Over 350 netizens shared their thoughts on the situation, with Twitter user @JamboPlays97 saying it was an "L" from the former professional boxer's side:

Another community member pointed out that Mayweather is known as "Money" for a reason:

Twitter user @GetMeCash wondered if Adin Ross had asked Floyd Mayweather to film him before their encounter:

One fan said the Kick streamer handled the situation "very professionally."

User @SharpFilms claimed to have had the "exact same experience" when they met Mayweather. They elaborated:

"Same exact experience. He told us the same thing when we were filming him…until he found out we were his crew that one of our mutual friends hired. He was cool after that. Just business."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote:

"Floyd's ego is through the roof."

Later that day, Adin Ross updated the community, stating that he had a "long talk" with Floyd Mayweather. He also hinted that their collaboration would be livestreamed soon.