"Bro's back to bullying influencers" - Ryan Garcia brutally knocking out Adin Ross and N3on in a 2v1 boxing match leaves fans in splits

On August 25, 2023, popular Kick streamers Adin Ross and Ragnesh "N3on" collaborated with professional boxer Ryan Garcia. At one point, the latter challenged the content creators to a 2v1 boxing match. Things took a turn when Garcia did not hold back and brutally knocked out Adin Ross and N3on without hesitation.

Clips featuring the friendly 2v1 boxing match have gone viral on social media. Twitter user @dotu365 joked that Ryan Garcia was "back to bullying" prominent internet personalities after being defeated by Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

They wrote:

"Bro's back to bullying influencers after getting destroyed by Tank."

"Is the chat laughing, you think?" - Adin Ross and N3on after getting brutally knocked out by Ryan Garcia in a 2v1 boxing match

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross got together with well-known personalities at the BOXR Gym in Miami, Florida, and, as previously mentioned, sparred with Ryan Garcia in a 2v1 boxing match.

After landing kidney shots on both Kick streamers, the lightweight fighter began giggling, with the ring-side spectators cheering in awe. Ross immediately called a timeout and rallied N3on, claiming that they could beat the professional boxer.

He said:

"Oh, my god! I can't breathe. You knocked the wind out. Give me ten seconds (and) I'm up. Time-out! Time-out! Yo, we got this s**t. On my life, I'm actually wheezing."

A few moments later, the Kick ambassador praised Ryan Garcia's boxing abilities and wondered if his audience was laughing at him:

"Bro, Ryan... wow! Yo, Will! We got it, bro! N3on, look around. Is the chat laughing, you think? (N3on responds by saying yes)"

Netizens react to the streamers going against Ryan Garcia

Happy Punch Promotions shared the streamers' 2v1 boxing match against Ryan Garcia earlier today, and it has since received over 2.3 million views. Some commented that Garcia was "putting in 10% effort":

Expand Tweet

Others poked fun at the way N3on surrendered in the boxing ring:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to Twitter user @richoctoberxo, the content creators were knocked out by a "mediocre punch":

"Bro really knocked him down from a mediocre punch, lmao."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more pertinent reactions from Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The r/LivestreamFail subreddit also weighed in on Adin Ross and N3on facing off against Ryan Garcia. Here's what they had to say:

Adin Ross is a 22-year-old streamer who exclusively broadcasts on the Stake-backed platform Kick. He is considered by many to be a contentious content creator and was indefinitely banned from Twitch earlier this year.