"I'm going to smack the f**k out of somebody and shoot something" - Adin Ross on losing $150k after Gervonta Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia

On April 23, 2023, controversial streamer Adin Ross went viral as he lost $150,000 after Gervonta Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia at the It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This boxing event.
Ross expressed his displeasure with the situation and exclaimed that he was mad. He added that he was going to "freak out" because he had lost so much money:
"I'm going to smack the f**k out of somebody and shoot something, bro! I don't give a f**k, bro! I said what I said, bro! I said, what I said!"
"I'm going to get that money back": Adin Ross to Ryan Garcia after losing $150,000
In a 45-second Twitter clip posted by Happy Punch, Adin Ross can be seen announcing that he lost $150,000 after betting on Ryan Garcia defeating Gervonta "Tank" Davis at the boxing event:
"Just lost $150,000. Ryan, what the hell, bro? I lost $150,000! I can't, bro! I'm going to freak out. Everyone's coming out to me, smiling and s**t my face, bro!"
After stating that he would "smack the f**k" out of somebody and "shoot something," the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer added that he was "super mad":
"And yeah, I got the whole security to do it. Yeah, bro! That's true! I'm going to freak out, bro! Just get off the internet, bro. I'm mad as f**k! I'm super mad, bro! Super angry, bro! Holy s**t, I'm mad!"
Adin Ross addressed Ryan Garcia, saying that he would recoup the losses:
"Ryan, I need to you to come through for me, bro. But it's all good. I'm going to get that money back. I swear to god, I am bro! So mad, bro! People are smiling and be like, 'I told you! I told you!' Yeah, I know you told me, bro!' But I put money on Ryan and I f**king lost!"
The video concluded with the 22-year-old personality calling out those who bet on Gervonta Davis:
"No, I'm actually chasing! Gambling, I'm chasing. I'm doing that, bro. F**k everything, bro! F**k everyone who voted on f**king Tank!"
"You actually thought Ryan would win" - Fans react to the streamer's viral clip
Happy Punch's clip featuring Adin Ross attracted over 102 reactions, with Twitter user @JauniusKanapka commenting:
"Adin, you actually thought Ryan would win."
Another community member speculated that Ross must have lost more money while gambling:
Here are some more relevant comments:
Ryan Garcia has also addressed his loss to Gervonta Davis. The former stated that he gave his all and that the latter caught him with a good body shot. He then expressed hope for a stronger comeback and thanked his fans for their support.
