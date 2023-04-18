Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: How to watch, venue, PPV prices, ticket prices and more

Saturday April 22 sees one of the biggest boxing matches of 2023 thus far, as Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis squares off against Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The T-Mobile Arena will play host to Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, a 136lbs catchweight bout which is being billed as It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This. Let’s take a look at how fight fans around the world can tune in for this clash.

For fans in the United States, Davis vs. Garcia can be purchased on pay-per-view through two providers, Showtime and DAZN. Fans ordering through Showtime will have to pay $84.99 for the event, while for DAZN subscribers, the fight will cost $60.

European fans, meanwhile, will receive the fight as part of their existing DAZN subscription. UK fans, for instance, pay £9.99 per month for the streaming service.

Fans in Canada will also be able to view the fight through a DAZN subscription, but additionally, they can check it out via FITE TV.

The main card of the event is set to start at 9pm ET, while the main event ringwalks are scheduled for 12am ET.

Remarkably, despite this fight being a huge one, tickets are still available via AXS. Prices range from $541 to a whopping $13,598.

Both Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia are carrying unbeaten records into this bout. Davis currently stands at 28-0 with 26 knockouts, while Garcia’s ledger is at 23-0 with 19 knockouts.

According to Oddschecker, Davis is the favorite in this fight. He stands at -280, while Garcia is currently a +260 underdog – giving him an implied chance to win of just 27.8%.

Who did Floyd Mayweather pick to win Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia?

In a recent interview with FightHype.com, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather picked Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia via knockout in their upcoming clash.

Mayweather was associated with Davis from a promotional standpoint until a fallout between the two in 2021. However, recent reports have suggested that Davis has returned to training with ‘Money’ for his upcoming fight with Garcia.

It’s unsurprising, then, that Mayweather has picked ‘Tank’ to win his fight with ‘KingRy’. ‘Money’ was quick to state that he’d have Davis in prime shape for the clash.

“I’m gonna have Tank in the best shape of his life, and just know, when he hit that boy, he ain’t gonna wake up until next year.”

