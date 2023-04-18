Adin Ross announces in-person collaboration with professional boxer Ryan Garcia, tells his audience "not to be weird"

Popular Kick streamer Adin Ross has announced an upcoming stream with Ryan Garcia, a lightweight division professional boxer, scheduled for this Wednesday, April 19. He also hinted at the possibility of having both Ryan and Gervonta Davis on a future stream together. It's worth mentioning that the two boxers are set to face each other on April 22.

The collaboration between Adin Ross and Ryan Garcia marks their first time working together. The stream is scheduled to be shown on Adin's Kick channel. Speaking about it, Adin reminded his audience:

"Don't be weird chat, don't be f**king weird."

Will Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis feature in Adin Ross' stream?

Both Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis have a history of appearing on content creators' channels and engaging with their audiences through live streams. It's clear that they recognize the value of connecting with their fans through these platforms and are open to collaborating with popular content creators like Adin Ross.

Speaking about tomorrow's stream, Adin said:

"Wednesday is a stream with Ryan Garcia, okay. We locked that in early."

He revealed that Stake might be up for sponsoring the collaboration:

"I already got word chat. It's up to Eddie's (Stake owner) hands. Both fighters have to agree. I can get a stream with both of them in the room and Stake will sponsor it. I know you guys wanna see that. I will be in between them like, 'Stop it,' so nobody has to worry about throwing hands and sh*t."

Adin has only teased the possibility of having them on a future stream together. It's currently unclear whether Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will appear on stream before or after their upcoming fight on April 22.

Here's what fans said

The possibility of Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis appearing together on Adin Ross's stream has garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some remain excited at the prospect of the two fighters coming face-to-face and engaging in banter, others are skeptical about the likelihood of this happening.

Here are some notable reactions:

It's interesting to note that Gervonta Davis recently appeared on Kai Cenat's Instagram Live, and during the stream, he and Kai invited Ryan Garcia to join in. The resulting conversation was feisty, with the fighters engaging in some heated back-and-forth banter.

