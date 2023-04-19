Ryan Garcia already has eyes set on an opponent after Gervonta Davis fight 

Ryan Garcia is already eyeing his next fight after Gervonta Davis.

'KingRy' is slated to face 'Tank' in a pay-per-view main event this weekend in Las Vegas. The bout is expected to be one of the biggest of the year, with Oscar De La Hoya saying the fight could even help "save" boxing.

While that's a big task, the two stars have taken it head-on. They've built the fight well, doing tons of trash talk and even agreeing to bet their purses on the matchup as well. Earlier this week, Garcia and Davis agreed to a winner-takes-all matchup during a live stream.

Nonetheless, Ryan Garcia believes that he will knockout Gervonta Davis on Saturday. The lightweight star has predicted that he will finish the WBA (Regular) champion, as his rival is terrified of his left hook shot. While Garcia is looking forward to getting the knockout, he also has an eye on the future.

On Instagram, he responded to Devin Haney's recent offer to face him at 140 pounds. There, Garcia accepted the offer, stating that he would love to face 'The Dream' after this weekend. On Instagram, he wrote:

"Thank you Devin I'll take that offer after I handle business"

See his Instagram post below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Ryan Garcia welcoming a fight vs Devin Haney after Gervonta Davis on Instagram today… Ryan Garcia welcoming a fight vs Devin Haney after Gervonta Davis on Instagram today… https://t.co/UqaIDedM5K

Ryan Garcia next fight: 'KingRy' mocks Gervonta Davis

Ahead of the much-awaited fight, Ryan Garcia decided to mock Gervonta Davis over their purse bet.

Earlier this week, the two appeared on stream alongside popular influencer Kai Cenat. There, the two naturally talked loads of trash, which isn't that shocking considering their heated rivalry.

However, the two seemingly decided to take a page out of Jake Paul's playbook. Ahead of his recent bouts, 'The Problem Child' has decided to make handshake bets with his opponents. Paul has bet everything from a tattoo to his purse.

Well, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis decided to bet on their purse as well. The two agreed to a winner-takes-all matchup, but it appears that 'KingRy' isn't sure that'll happen. Garcia discussed the bet at this week's Grand Arrivals for the event.

There, Garcia joked that Davis was planning on betting on an actual purse, not his fight purse. At the Grand Arrivals, he stated:

"I just hope he's not talking about the purse he wears. We're not talking about that purse you're wearing, we're talking about that fight purse. Let's bring it on!"

See his comments in the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Ryan Garcia mocks Gervonta Davis as he doubles down on the winner-takes-all purse bet for their fight on Saturday night… Ryan Garcia mocks Gervonta Davis as he doubles down on the winner-takes-all purse bet for their fight on Saturday night…[🎥 @ShowtimeBoxing] https://t.co/XxwIc6PBNy

Poll : 0 votes