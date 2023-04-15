"I'm coming to get them" - Gervonta Davis reveals future opponent hitlist

Ahead of Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, 'Tank' is already looking at his future.

The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion has been out of the ring since January when he faced Hector Luis Garcia. In that outing, Davis scored a dramatic stoppage victory to retain his title. It also moved him one step closer to his clash with 'KingRy'.

EverythingBoxing @EverythingBoxi2 Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, April 22 live on DAZN (not PPV in the UK, PPV in the US)

Promo forGervonta Davis vsRyan Garcia, April 22 live on DAZN (not PPV in the UK, PPV in the US) #DavisGarcia Promo for 🇺🇲 Gervonta Davis vs 🇺🇲 Ryan Garcia, April 22 live on DAZN (not PPV in the UK, PPV in the US) #DavisGarciahttps://t.co/TJZzpB7JBy

The two are set to collide on pay-per-view later this month in Las Vegas. While the fight promises to be one of the biggest of the year, Davis is already looking past Garcia and at his future. Specifically, the lightweight titleholder has several opponents he has in mind.

Gervonta Davis gave his future opponent hitlist in a recent interview with Complex. There, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion called for future fights with Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Shakur Stevenson. It's worth noting that 'The Dream' and 'Loma' are set to battle for lightweight gold in May.

In the interview, Davis stated:

“I've got some people I wanna get. [Haney], yes. [Lomachenko], yes... [Shakur] yeah... It'd be different fighting them [to fighting Ryan Garcia]. It'd be more like, I'm coming to get them.”

See his comments in the interview below:

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 'Tank' makes prediction

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia will be ending early, according to 'Tank'.

In the build-up to their clash later this month, each man has made some interesting comments. For his part, 'KingRy' has predicted an early finisher over the lightweight titleholder. Garcia even opined that his rival is afraid of his left hook landing.

Meanwhile, Gervonta Davis appears to be aiming for a similar stoppage victory. In an interview with Complex, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion previewed his return against Garcia. There, he predicted that the fight wouldn't last long.

Specifically, Davis believes that the fight won't go longer than eight rounds. The champion added that Garcia will have to show him something to gain his respect early on. In the interview, Davis stated:

"To me, I think it will last to, one through eight [rounds]. Yeah, if it's more than eight, it's kinda like pushing. He's going to do some stuff early that's going to determine if [he'll make it that far], yeah. For sure. Maybe, my side, I don't know. Let's see what he's bringing to the table, he's never fought on this type of level before."

ARENA @MMArena_



GERVONTA DAVIS RYAN GARCIA



DIFFUSÉ SUR RMC SPORT 2 J-8 AVANT LE COMBAT DE L'ANNÉE EN BOXE ANGLAISE 🥊GERVONTA DAVISRYAN GARCIADIFFUSÉ SUR RMC SPORT 2 J-8 AVANT LE COMBAT DE L'ANNÉE EN BOXE ANGLAISE 🥊GERVONTA DAVIS 🆚 RYAN GARCIADIFFUSÉ SUR RMC SPORT 2 🇨🇵🔥 https://t.co/Ee8bdZx4T3

