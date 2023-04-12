Ryan Garcia believes Gervonta Davis is "terrified" of his left hook

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis is now just a few short days away.

Ahead of the contest, both lightweight stars have done a lot of talking. For his part, 'Tank' has predicted an early finish. Given his knockout power, resume, and the WBA (Regular) lightweight championship around his waist, it's hard to argue with him.

However, 'KingRy' believes that confidence is a bit of a front. It's worth noting that Davis made a similar comment about Garcia supposedly putting on an act. Regardless, the Mexican star believes that his rivals are afraid heading into their Sin City showdown.

Specifically, Ryan Garcia believes Gervonta Davis is afraid to take his left hook. During a recent open workout, the lightweight star discussed his return against the WBA champion. There, Garcia opined that Davis struggles with taking left hooks and that it's a bit of a trigger for him.

Speaking with commentator Ray Flores at the open workout, Garcia stated:

“He’s gonna go nap time. Nap time with either the right or the left, so it doesn’t matter. I think he’s just terrified of the left hook. I think, you know, once he hears that in his dreams, he starts shaking in his boots. So, that’s one trigger word for him. He doesn’t know that’s a trigger for him, but it is. ‘Left hook,’ he probably starts getting amped up right when he hears that. … Left hook, he gets terrified of that.”

See his comments in the open workout below:

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: Betting Odds

Ahead of Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis, the latter is a slight favorite.

The two are set to collide on pay-per-view later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the massive bout, both 'KingRy' and 'Tank' have opined that the matchup is one of the biggest in years.

The enormity and competitiveness of the fight are reflected in the current betting odds. While a lot of matchups, even at the top level of the sport have wide odds. That isn't the case here.

Ahead of their April 22 showdown, Gervonta Davis is a -225 slight betting favorite according to MGM. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia is sitting as a +188 betting underdog for any fans looking for the Mexican star to pull the upset.

Obviously, over a week out from the contest, the betting odds can change. However, for now, it appears that fans are riding with the WBA champion.

