Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis to likely land in Las Vegas football stadium on April 15th

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis will likely land at the Las Vegas Raiders Stadium in April.

'KingRy' and 'Tank' are currently in the midst of finalizing a lightweight clash between the two. Despite reports emerging in November that they were making the fight official, they've yet to do so.

Meanwhile, the WBA (Regular) lightweight champion knocked out Hector Luis Garcia. The pair headlined a Showtime pay-per-view last month, with Davis scoring the win. This eliminated the last major hurdle keeping the two from fighting.

Late last month, Oscar De La Hoya confirmed that contracts were sent out for the fight. While that was a good sign for the super fight, there's also still a lot unknown for the matchup. Well, it wasn't known until now.

As first reported by BoxingScene, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis will likely meet at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Furthermore, the fight date has been confirmed to be April 15th. While the date was long speculated to be that day, it wasn't confirmed.

The stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. The arena opened up in 2020 and has yet to hold its first boxing match. Given the recent news, it seems that Garcia and Davis will be making history in more ways than one in April.

Oscar De La Hoya gives update on Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis

Oscar De La Hoya is confident that Ryan Garcia will indeed fight Gervonta Davis.

The saga behind the negotiations for the lightweight clash is almost as interesting as the fight itself. First, it was on, then it wasn't on, and now it's on again, with hopes that it would be finalized soon.

It's worth noting that the majority of those updates have come from one Oscar De La Hoya. The head of Golden Boy promotes 'KingRy', and has been trying his best to score him a meeting with 'Tank'.

In a recent interview with DAZN during their first Golden Boy show of 2023, 'Golden Boy' gave an update on how talks are going. There, De La Hoya stated that he's confident the fight will be finalized soon. In the interview, he stated:

“April 15th, Ryan Garcia versus Tank Davis. It’s going down... We sent the contract back. We made the changes. We’re just waiting back for an answer but I feel very optimistic the it’s going to happen.”

