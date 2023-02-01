Hector Luis Garcia dismisses Gervonta Davis' power despite admitting to blurred vision after taking punch

Despite being finished, Hector Luis Garcia doesn't believe Gervonta Davis's power is too overwhelming.

'El Androide' returned to the ring earlier this month on Showtime pay-per-view. While Luis Garcia is the reigning WBA super featherweight champion, he has never competed at lightweight in the past.

For his debut in the weight class, he met 'Tank.' Davis was hoping to get through the matchup with Luis Garcia in order to finalize his super fight with Ryan Garcia for April. The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion did exactly that.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside #DavisGarcia Gervonta Davis made Hector Luis Garcia quit on the stool Gervonta Davis made Hector Luis Garcia quit on the stool 😳 #DavisGarcia https://t.co/OYQFuXDQxD

The super featherweight titleholder had some early success, avoiding the power shots of Davis. However, he wasn't able to avoid everything. In the final moments of the eighth round, Luis Garcia was hit with a massive blow that visibly rocked him.

He ultimately survived until the end of the round but didn't come out for the ninth frame. Luis Garcia stated that he was unable to see and the fight was stopped.

Despite the result, Hector Luis Garcia isn't a huge believer in Gervonta Davis's power. In a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, he stated:

“Tank is a good fighter. I got his good power punches but he didn't knock me out. Although I took his power punches, I still wanted to continue. He didn't push me back, he didn't buckle me. I feel like I could still take all of his punches. The more the rounds kept on going I was getting more confident.”

Gervonta Davis discusses win over Hector Luis Garcia

Suffice it to say, Gervonta Davis didn't view his fight with Hector Luis Garcia the same way.

While 'El Androide' had some early success in the contest, very few would argue he was winning the contest heading into stoppage. Following the ninth round, scorecards showed 'Tank' heavily winning.

Some fans blasted the judges on social media and stated that the fight was closer than the scorecards reflected. Given Luis Garcia's comments, he, too, likely thought the matchup was close.

Gervonta Davis isn't in agreement with the closeness of the contest. In the post-fight press conference, he stated:

“Nah, I don’t think it was close. I was hitting him with more cleaner shots. I mean, the most he was doing was hitting me with a jab. And that’s, I don’t feel as though, that’s not winning... When you got somebody like that, it’s more so beating him mentally. You know what I mean? So, that’s basically what I was doing, not trying to run into them shots. I was trying to like catch him good, but not let him catch me.”

