Gervonta Davis remains undefeated with 9th round win over Hector Luis Garcia

In case you missed it, Gervonta Davis remained undefeated with a knockout win over Hector Luis Garcia over the weekend.

On Saturday night, 'Tank' made his return to the ring to defend his WBA (Regular) Lightweight title. With the victory, he has moved one step closer to his long-awaited super fight with Ryan Garcia in April.

The reigning WBA Super Featherweight Champion stepped up to lightweight for the first time in his career to face Davis and prevent his high-profile bout with 'KingRy'.

Despite Garcia's motivation to pull off an upset, he came up short. On Showtime pay-per-view, Gervonta Davis dominated him in his title defense to remain undefeated and get closer to facing Ryan Garcia.

To his credit, the challenger proved to be tough. However, he was a bit too tough for his own good, as Davis battered him throughout the fight.

In round nine, the bout came to a close. Hector Luis Garcia informed the referee he couldn't see after taking a massive combination in the closing seconds of round eight. The fight was promptly called off, with Davis earning a TKO victory.

Watch the stoppage in Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia below:

SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing



scores the TKO win over Garcia to remain unbeaten.



#DavisGarcia IT'S OVER @Gervontaa scores the TKO win over Garcia to remain unbeaten. IT'S OVER 😳@Gervontaa scores the TKO win over Garcia to remain unbeaten.#DavisGarcia https://t.co/n9b4Cbr9Le

When will Gervonta Davis fight Ryan Garcia?

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is a done deal for April 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

'Tank' and 'KingRy' have been at odds for years, even going back and forth on social media on several occasions. Thanks to their lengthy feud, fans didn't entirely believe the fight would happen after Ryan Garcia called out Davis following his win over Javier Fortuna last July.

However, late last year, reports came in that the two lightweights were getting close to finalizing a date in April. Along with that, the intention was for Davis and Garcia to have one tune-up fight prior to their massive clash.

For his part, Ryan Garcia later declined to have a tune-up fight, stating that he wanted to be fully focused on the WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion. As a result, the only hurdle preventing him from facing Gervonta Davis was Hector Luis Garcia.

Given the champion's knockout victory over 'El Androide', that hurdle is now gone. The venue for the massive lightweight clash will likely be announced in the coming weeks.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is already a done deal for a 136lbs catchweight fight in Las Vegas targeted for April 15th. Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia is already a done deal for a 136lbs catchweight fight in Las Vegas targeted for April 15th. https://t.co/dcCBsoi4xa

Poll : 0 votes