Ryan Garcia makes bold knockout claim about Gervonta Davis fight

Ryan Garcia believes that when he faces Gervonta Davis, it won't even be close.

'KingRy' has been out of the ring since his knockout victory over Javier Fortuna last July. Following the win, he called out 'Tank', which wasn't a surprise. The two have gone back and forth over the past few years on social media.

What was surprising, however, was the fact that the fight got booked. While many felt optimistic that the matchup could happen in the future, nobody expected it to happen so soon. Nonetheless, the two stars are now slated to face off on April 15 in Las Vegas.

Whenever a clash between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis does occur, the former doesn't expect it to be very close. In a recent interview on The Joe Pomp Show, the lightweight contender predicted he would finish his opponent in two rounds.

Part of Garcia's prediction is based on the lack of adversity that Davis has faced in his career. During the interview, he opined:

“Prediction for the fight – I say I'll beat him in about two rounds. Part of me knows that I am just better than him... But my main thing is that I don't think he's really ever understood adversity in a professional ring in his career. I think he's always had an understanding that nothing can go wrong because of the talent he's facing. I don't think he's felt any risk in the ring."

See his comments below (1:00):

Ryan Garcia informs fans he's not fighting this Saturday

Gervonta Davis isn't fighting Ryan Garcia this weekend, but some fans might think otherwise.

'Tank' is slated for a tune-up matchup this weekend on Showtime pay-per-view. The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion is expected to face Garcia on Saturday, but not Ryan.

Gervonta Davis is set to face Hector Luis Garcia. 'El Androide' is the reigning WBA super featherweight champion, having won the title against Roger Gutierrez in August. However, the fight with Davis will be his debut at lightweight.

The bout is expected to be little more than a fight to keep the champion active, however, some fans believe it is more important than that. Some fans have been confused by the matchup, as Ryan Garcia revealed on Twitter.

There, the former interim lightweight titleholder informed fans that no, he is not fighting this weekend. Garcia also stated that he received messages from fans wishing him good luck against 'Tank'.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia PSA I’m not fighting this weekend that’s a different Garcia. Getting dms and people around telling me Goodluck lol PSA I’m not fighting this weekend that’s a different Garcia. Getting dms and people around telling me Goodluck lol

