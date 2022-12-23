The rivalry between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia seems to be heating up.

'Tank' has been out of action since a knockout win over Rolando Romero in May. With that win, he became a free agent, as his deal with Mayweather Promotions expired. Davis then voiced his intentions to face 'KingRy'.

Garcia, too, had been calling for the fight over the last few years. Following a knockout win over Javier Fortuna, he again called for the matchup. While many saw the bout as a long shot, it seems that will indeed happen.

Earlier this month, the pair agreed to fight on April 15th, 2023. As of now, no venue has been announced for the event, but the fight is expected to be held in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the meantime, Davis is slated to face Hector Luis Garcia in a tune-up in January on Showtime pay-per-view. For his part, Garcia was also reportedly in talks for a tune-up bout with Mercito Gesta but later declined the fight.

Despite being a ways away from the lightweight title fight, the rivalry between the two young stars is already heating up. Earlier today, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis went back and forth on Twitter, throwing many insults at each other.

While many of the tweets were later deleted, Michael Benson of TalkSport kept track of the action.

See the Twitter exchange between Garcia and Davis below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia exchanging words on social media… Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia exchanging words on social media… https://t.co/rwCDpxaURv

Ryan Garcia discusses Gervonta Davis club incident

In their exchange on Twitter, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia alluded to an incident involving a chain.

While many were likely confused by the comment, it didn't catch 'KingRy' off-guard. In an Instagram Live stream conducted earlier this year, Garcia confirmed that 'Tank' and himself got into an altercation at a club.

According to the young superstar, he saw Davis and approached him. While he wasn't looking to get into a fight at the time, his foe seemed less than thrilled to see him. According to Garcia, Davis snatched his chain, and things began to boil over.

Luckily, the two were separated before they got out of hand. Recalling the story in the livestream on Instagram, Ryan Garcia stated:

"He grabbed my chain but I wasn't worried about it you know. There's so many security guards there. I knew he wasn't take my chain and do anything really, he just wanted to seem tough."

See his comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Ryan Garcia says Gervonta Davis grabbed hold of his chain as he reveals they had an altercation at a club recently…[📽️ @RyanGarcia Ryan Garcia says Gervonta Davis grabbed hold of his chain as he reveals they had an altercation at a club recently…[📽️ @RyanGarcia] https://t.co/Gf97yc3f57

