"He grabbed my chain"- Ryan Garcia reveals he had an altercation with Gervonta Davis at a club

Ryan Garcia recently revealed that he had an altercation with Gervonta Davis at a club.

'KingRy' and Gervonta Davis have had quite the rivalry over the years. While the two have never entered the boxing ring against each other, there has been talk of a potential fight for quite some time now.

Moreover, ever since his last right against Javier Fortuna, Ryan Garcia has been quite vocal about wanting to fight Gervonta Davis. However, nothing looks certain at the moment. As things stand right now, it looks unlikely that the two will get into the boxing ring anytime soon.

But that doesn't mean the bad blood between the two has cooled down. Garcia recently ran into Davis at a club recently and things got pretty heated between the two. Speaking about the same during a recent Instagram live session, 'KingRy' said:

"He grabbed my chain but I wasn't worried about it you know. There's so many security guards there. I knew he wasn't take my chain and do anything really, he just wanted to seem tough."

Watch Garcia speak about the incident below:

Does Ryan Garcia have what it takes to beat Gervonta Davis?

As mentioned earlier, Garcia and Davis have had a long-running rivalry. With the potential fight between the two still far from getting finalished, let's assess how the fight would play out if they were to fight at the moment.

While Ryan Garcia has had a decent run in the light-weight division, he is still considered to be behind the likes of Devin Haney, George Kambosos, and Gervonta Davis because he lacks 'real challengers' on his resume.

Moreover, we have seen Ryan Garcia being left rather open to counter punches. Especially in his fight against Luke Campbell when he got dropped for the first time. Interestingly, this is something that Gervonta Davis can really capitalize on.

'Tank' is arguably the hardest-hitting lightweight in the world right now and this could prove to be really problematic for 'KingRy' if they were to fight now. So it is safe to say that if Garcia and Davis decide to fight today, 'Tank' will most likely be the one to walk away with a victory.

