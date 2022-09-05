"You did agree to everything" - Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia seemingly confirm their fight in December 

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia have been taking shots at each other on Twitter as they tease their potential fight date. There have been rumors of a fight between the pair ever since Garcia called out 'Tank' after his win over Javier Fortuna. In a recent back-and-forth on Twitter, the pair seemed to confirm that their fight was official and will take place in December.

Ryan Garcia started things off by tweeting "December", to which 'Tank' replied saying:

"Everybody have balls this week."

Garcia retorted with:

"Just leave this tweet up, stand by your word this time, okay kid"

Gervonta Davis then replied saying:

"Lol, ok..you did agree to everything"

Garcia then spoke about an "edge" that Davis was trying to get over him, which fans believed was an indirect reference to a contract for the fight:

"Isn’t it funny you only went up in weight at 140 to fight Mario but with me you didn’t, shows that you are not that confident and looking for any edge. Nothing going to save you remeber that. No edge can stop what’s already destined."

Although the pair have been trash talking even before they were rumored to fight each other, there is no love lost between the pair. For Garcia, it is his first shot at the world title. On the other hand, Davis will look to defend his title against one of the top contenders in the division.

Take a look at the entire interaction posted by Michael Benson on Twitter:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in December? Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia in December? https://t.co/q8fXSMkGKU

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe defends Gervonta Davis against journalist who compared him to Devin Haney

Gervonta Davis recently tweeted saying that he was making five times more than what Devin Haney was making despite having just one belt. Haney started it off by saying that 'Tank' has a "Mickey Mouse belt" and that no one will fight him. Michael Montero, a journalist for Ring Magazine, rushed to Haney's aid, saying:

"Didn't Haney make $3M+ against Kambosos? So is Tank trying to claim he got $15M against Rolly?"

Take a look at the tweet:

Michael Montero @MonteroOnBoxing Didn't Haney make $3M+ against Kambosos? So is Tank trying to claim he got $15M against Rolly? Didn't Haney make $3M+ against Kambosos? So is Tank trying to claim he got $15M against Rolly? https://t.co/SFNyk1VGm4

Leonard Ellerbe responded to Montero saying:

"The last thing your hating a** should be concerned w is how much Tank makes. Just know he makes way more than his comp and it’s not nowhere close."

Devin Haney is another potential opponent for Gervonta Davis in a fight that could unify all the belts in the division. However, that fight will not take place anytime soon since Haney has a number of opponents lined up for him.

Take a look at the tweet:

Leonard Ellerbe @LEllerbe Michael Montero @MonteroOnBoxing Didn't Haney make $3M+ against Kambosos? So is Tank trying to claim he got $15M against Rolly? Didn't Haney make $3M+ against Kambosos? So is Tank trying to claim he got $15M against Rolly? https://t.co/SFNyk1VGm4 The last thing your hating ass should be concerned w is how much Tank makes. Just know he makes way more than his comp and it’s not nowhere close. 🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/MonteroOnBoxin… The last thing your hating ass should be concerned w is how much Tank makes. Just know he makes way more than his comp and it’s not nowhere close. 🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/MonteroOnBoxin…

