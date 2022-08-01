Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight has some "significant obstacles," says Showtime Chief - "Tank and Ryan both want the fight very badly"

Ryan Garcia badly wants to face Gervonta Davis in his next appearance and he wants to make it happen at 140 lbs. Gervonta Davis has also seemed interested in the fight. However, Davis’ mentor Floyd Mayweather has suggested that the bout should take place at lightweight [135 lbs].

Meanwhile, Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza has talked about the possibility of seeing the fight happen. He acknowledged the obstacles present at the moment, but is optimistic about staging ‘KingRy’ against ‘Tank’ Davis. In a chat with Boxing King Media, he said,

“Ongoing discussions, still very early in that process. There are some significant obstacles there but again ‘Tank’ and Ryan both want the fight very badly.”

Espinoza made the above claim at 6:30 in the video below:

Ryan Garcia is 2-0 in the superlightweight category since returning against Emanuel Tagoe. After stopping Javier Fortuna in his last fight, Garcia called out Davis. However, the same happened when Ryan Garcia stopped Luke Campbell for the WBC Interim lightweight title in 2021 but the buzz died down.

Garcia has also teased a potential exhibition against Manny Pacquiao and an MMA showdown in the past, neither of which ever came to fruition. Now that he and Davis are once again on a collision course, it looks like neither side is eager to step back.

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is a three-division world champion and has held a title in the 140 lbs division. He currently holds the WBA regular lightweight title and may not quit the 135 lbs category anytime soon. That said, Garcia may have to come down to 135 pounds to meet Gervonta on his turf.

Ryan Garcia may have to look at other fighters if Gervonta Davis doesn't fight him at 140 lbs

If Garcia doesn't drop down to lightweight and Davis denies coming up to 140 lbs, both men will have to look at other names. Garcia has also eyed Teofimo Lopez as one of his potential opponents. Former undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez has moved up to 140 lbs after losing his unbeaten tag to George Kambosos Jr. in November last year.

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos

Lopez will make his super lightweight debut against Pedro Campa under the Top Rank banner. Meanwhile, Davis and Garcia have verbally agreed to collide by the end of 2022. While fight talks are already underway, boxing fans would clearly like to see the matchup happen.

