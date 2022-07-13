"I'm on a mission" - Ryan Garcia says he wants to "destroy" his opponents in the next 10 years

Ryan Garcia didn't stop his last opponent, Emmanuel Tagoe, earning a comfortable UD win by outpointing his rival. However, ‘KingRy’ has noted that he only wants to knock out his opponents and cited getting stoppage victories as his "mission" in the sport.

Flaunting 18 KOs with a 22-0 record, Garcia is one of the biggest names in the current lightweight division. He will fight Javier Fortuna later this week and hopes to leap towards a world title shot.

Before his fight, the young boxer connected with DAZN and expressed his intention to demolish his opponents in the ring. Ryan Garcia said:

“Just tunnel vision, I am on a mission. Mission, mission, mission. It’s all I am thinking in my mind. Mission, destroy this guy. Destroy him, find a way. Boom, boom, boom, and go on to the next and just keep drilling.”

The 23-year-old is arguably the most popular boxer in the current lightweight division. He has plenty of social media followers, celebrity friends, and stardom to boast about; however, Garcia isn't a world champion yet. On the other hand, several similarly-aged competitors in the division have been world title-holders for a notable amount of time.

As a result, Garcia likely feels the need to establish his name as a world champion. Should he earn a commanding win over Fortuna, it might be his ticket to earning a world title shot next.

Is Ryan Garcia close to getting a shot at the gold?

Garcia has been calling out WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for a while, but the fight hasn’t taken place yet.

Davis has knocked out almost all of his opponents as of late, so he believes Garcia wouldn’t be a problem for him. ‘KingRy’ is also confident that he will stop ’Tank’ in a potential fight.

There's no denying that the fight could potentially do massive viewership numbers, as both Garcia and Davis are well-known, prolific knockout artists in the division. In addition, their frequent back-and-forth with one another has fanned the flames of this rivalry, elevating it in the eyes of the public.

However, 'Tank' Davis is already a three-weight world champion—Ryan Garcia will likely need to continue his undefeated run before finally calling for a world title shot.

