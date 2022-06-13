Eddie Hearn explains why he would prefer to sign Gervonta Davis over Ryan Garcia 

In an interview with DAZN Boxing, Eddie Hearn stated he would rather sign Gervonta Davis than Ryan Garcia. The statement came while playing a game of 'Would You Rather', where he would be forced to pick the best of the two options given to him.

When asked who he would rather sign between Davis and Garcia, Hearn stated:

"Ryan may be the bigger draw, but I'm going to go with 'Tank' Davis because I think he's a better fighter."

Though both Garcia and Davis are both unbeaten, Davis has managed to claim and retain multiple championships in three different weight classes. These include the WBA Lightweight Title since 2019, the IBF Super Featherweight Title in 2017, the WBA Super Featherweight Title twice between 2018 and 2021, and the WBA Super Lightweight Title in 2021.

'Tank' Davis has also become a notable knockout artist, with 25 of his 27 wins coming by KO. Of his last five fights, only one went the distance.

Garcia is also a big name in boxing currently, and holds a large following on social media. Also unbeaten, his record stands at 22-0, with 18 knockouts. The rising star, also knocked as 'KingRy' or 'The Flash', has made an impact on fans and fighters alike with his quick hands and feet in the ring. He was ranked as the sixth-best active lightweight by The Ring.

Will Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight?

After Gervonta Davis knocked out Rolly Romero in his last fight, Ryan Garcia called him out on social media for a fight. The idea of the match between them has gained traction among fighters and fans, but will it ever happen? Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions is hopeful.

De La Hoya told TMZ:

"The perfect scenario is Ryan Garcia versus Tank Davis, right? And the crazy part is that Floyd Mayweather is Tank Davis' promoter and I'm Ryan Garcia's promotor so it will be - imagine me and Floyd putting on the gloves after Ryan and Tank. It would be the Super Bowl of boxing. I would love to get that fight done in 2022."

In an interview with FightHype, Oscar De La Hoya revealed he was ready to offer Gervonta Davis a huge sum of money to put together the fight with Garcia:

"I'm ready to make Gervonta Davis a multi-multi-multi-million dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia in November."

Hopefully this big money incentive will entice Gervonta Davis enough to create this superfight between him and Ryan Garcia.

