"You have to be a non-emotional fighter" - Ryan Garcia on Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol

Ryan Garcia has recalled Canelo Alvarez’s shocking loss to Dmitry Bivol, saying it ultimately boils down to not letting emotions get the better of you.

In a recent interview with ESNEWS, ‘KingRy’ maintained that skill-wise, the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Bivol is superior to Alvarez. He also revealed what surprised him the most about the Russian’s sterling performance early last month. He told reporters:

“Technical and boxing-wise, I think he just fought a very great fight. He’s the better man and he would beat him again.”

He went on to say:

“I was surprised how calm Bivol was the whole time around. But he’s not an emotional fighter, and that’s what you have to be — a non-emotional fighter — and he knew even if he just won it’s a big statement. He doesn’t have to get the knockout, he fought really well.”

Curiously, Garcia and Alvarez have had a rocky relationship in recent years after the 23-year-old left Canelo’s gym on sour terms last year.

This was not the first time that the lightweight star has commented on his former teammate’s loss. Immediately after the fight and when Bivol was declared the winner via unanimous decision, Garcia claimed that Canelo “lost fairly easy.”

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Canelo lost fairly easy, only way I see Bivol losing is if the judges decide to steal it from him. You can’t win just hitting the arms they aren’t scoring blows. Canelo lost fairly easy, only way I see Bivol losing is if the judges decide to steal it from him. You can’t win just hitting the arms they aren’t scoring blows.

Despite their issues, the Mexican-American claimed he has nothing but love for Canelo and former trainer Eddy Reynoso. He said in the same interview:

“I’m a man, I don’t mind him saying whatever he had to say but, he said his piece, I said my piece, and I hope the best for him. Him and Eddy, te quiero mucho (I love them so much). Seriously.”

Ryan Garcia ready to surpass Canelo Alvarez

Ryan Garcia is confident about becoming a pound-for-pound superstar in the near future. When that happens, he claims that he would be a bigger star than Canelo Alvarez.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Garcia proposed his ambitious thoughts on becoming a pound-for-pound star after a potential matchup with Gervonta Davis:

"Over Canelo, over everybody. I swear to you. I promise you. That's how it will be. It would be monumental."

Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) will be fighting next month against Javier Fortuna. This would be a big opportunity for him to prove his worth in the heavily-stacked lightweight division.

