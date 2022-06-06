Is Gervonta Davis vs Devin Haney the fight to make?

Devin Haney's emphatic victory over George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday night has opened the door to a huge lightweight clash with Gervonta Davis.

The two Americans are amongst the elite level of talent that sits in the lightweight division. Haney is now considered to be the very best in the division.

Haney beat Kambosos in Melbourne via unanimous decision, resulting in him claiming undisputed status. The young American ouboxed Kambosos throughout the fight and ultimately deserved the victory.

Gervonta Davis is also coming off of an impressive victory as he knocked out Rolando Romero in the sixth-round. Romero proved to be a difficult task for 'Tank', however, Davis holds the ferocious power to turn any fight on its head.

Following both men's victories, it sets them up for a mega undisputed clash. The pair have held a long-running feud and have been going at each other over recent years.

'Tank' has encountered criticism for the caliber of opponents he fights, however, he looks to be parting ways with his promotional team at Mayweather Promotions. The promotional team have remained steadfast in not matching him against anyone outside of their promotional outfit and Davis now wants more control over his career.

If Davis leaves Mayweather Promotions, he will be able to secure much bigger fights due to him being a free agent. This bodes well for a potential clash with Devin Haney, as it lessens any complications during negotiations.

While Haney has signed a two-fight deal with Kambosos, he may have to rematch the Australian for his next fight. However, there's no guarantee that Kambosos will demand a rematch after he was convincingly beaten in their first contest.

If the Australian doesn't decide to activate the rematch clause, Haney's fight against Davis will be a fight that many fans would love to see.

Watch Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. highlights here:

Gervonta Davis vs. Devin Haney: A potential mega fight

The long-running rivalry between the two lightweights sets up a highly anticipated matchup if the pair can come to an agreement. Haney is the current king of the division but will now have to defend his titles by taking on challenges from the likes of Davis.

Gervonta Davis has held multiple world championships in three weight classes, including the WBA Lightweight Title, the IBF and WBA Super Featherweight Title, as well as the WBA Super Lightweight Title.

Devin Haney, on the other hand, is currently the Undisputed Lightweight Champion, having held the WBC title since 2019. He now holds the WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring titles since beating Kambosos.

'Tank' has had one less professional fight than Haney, as he holds an unbeaten record of 27-0 including 25 knockouts. The 27-year-old has an impressive 92.59% knockout rate.

The 23-year-old, however, has one extra fight over Davis with an unbeaten record of 28-0. 'The Dream' has 15 knockouts in his career, giving him a knockout rate of 53.57%.

The lightweight division is currently one of the most competitive weight classes in the sport of boxing and after Haney's victory over the Australian, many more mega-fights will follow.

