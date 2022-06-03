George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney: Complete main card and under card

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. will put their titles on the line this weekend in Melbourne, Australia. The winner will be crowned the Undisputed Lightweight Champion.

With the undisputed lightweight showdown taking place this weekend, the full card has some intriguing contests too.

The main event will host George Kambosos Jr., who won the IBF, WBA, and WBO Lightweight Titles in 2021 after his hard-fought victory over Teofimo Lopez. Meanwhile, Devin Haney continues to be one of the most exciting athletes in boxing as he holds the WBC Lightweight Championship.

The fight before the main event will host Jason Moloney (23-2) against Aston Palicte (28-4-1) in a ten-round thriller for the WBC Silver Bantamweight Title and the vacant WBO International Bantamweight Title.

Story continues below ad

Lucas Browne (30-3) will also return to the squared circle as he's set to face Junior Fa (19-1) in a heavyweight clash for the WBA Oceania Heavyweight Title. The bout will run for ten rounds, but with both men knocking out more than 50% of their opponents, there's a high chance it won't go the distance.

Andrew Moloney (23-2) will be joining his brother on the exciting fight card as both men look to fight in their home country. Andrew will participate in an eight-round contest against Alexander Espinoza (21-3-2).

A second heavyweight fight will involve Hemi Ahio (18-0) and Christian Ndzie Tsoye (5-4-2) in another eight-round clash. Ahio will look to keep hold of his impressive unbeaten record against the Australian.

Christian Ndzie Tsoye - Getty Images

Story continues below ad

In a six-round middleweight bout, Terry Nickolas (2-1) will face Lachlan Higgins (7-4-1). Before that, young American Amari Jones (5-0) will look to gain experience against Ankush Hooda (3-0-1). This will be another six-round contest as the young super-welterweight seeks a sixth victory.

The only female contest on the card will involve Taylah Robertson (4-1) against fellow Australian Sarah Higginson in five two-minute rounds. Cruiserweight David Nyika (2-0) will look to extend his two-fight unbeaten record against Karim Maatalla in a five-round fight.

The show will be opened by three debutants who will all fight in four-round contests. Yoel Angeloni will face Ken Aitken (3-0), Hussein Fayad will fight Pom Thanawut Phetkum (1-1) and Isaias Sette will compete against Luke Gersbeck (2-0).

Is Devin Haney the real deal?

Devin Haney has proven to be one of the best in the lightweight division. As of May 2022, he has been ranked as the world's fourth-best active lightweight by The Ring magazine, Transnational Boxing Rankings Board, BoxRec, and ESPN.

Story continues below ad

The 23-year-old turned pro at 17 after winning seven national titles. Fighting primarily out of Mexico to start his career, Haney won the WBC Youth Lightweight title in 2017.

Haney's notable wins have come in his three most recent bouts against Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jorge Linares, and Joseph Diaz, which all went the distance.

The American presents exceptional defensive skills, and his work rate is unbearable for his opponents. He has a very comparable style to that of former fighter Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Devin Haney is proving that he is, somewhat, the real deal as he is traveling to Australia in an attempt to become undisputed. The young boxer has traveled without his father, who has been in his corner from the beginning. If the American is victorious on Saturday night, he will appear to be the real deal for most fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far