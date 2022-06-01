"I'm mentally strong" - Devin Haney on George Kambosos Jr's mind games

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. are edging closer to their undisputed clash this weekend. Kambosos hasn't been shy of using mind games to try and derail the American.

Both men will put their titles on the line this weekend, where the winner will be crowned the Undisputed Lightweight Champion. Kambosos Jr. holds the IBF, WBA and WBO Lightweight Titles after his win against Teofimo Lopez. Haney holds the WBC Lightweight Championship.

During the pre-fight presser, the Australian accused Haney of being an "informant" and ratting out Teofimo Lopez's family issues to him.

The American has now responded to the comments in an interview with iFL TV, where he said:

"This is boxing so there ain't no rats, that's all cap [untrue]. To be referring to somebody as a rat is dead a** wrong."

Haney was then asked if Kambosos was trying to use mind games to affect him, to which he responded:

"I'm relaxed, I know that's what he wants to do. We've seen him run the same trick on Teo [Lopez], which worked on him but it's not gonna work on me. I'm mentally strong, I'm built for this, I'm prepared for this moment. By any means necessary, I will come out undisputed."

With the huge undisputed clash quickly approaching, there will be a lot of interest to see if the young American folds under pressure. The contest is, of course, being held in Kambosos' home country as the event will take place at The Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

Watch Haney's full interview here:

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr - A closer look

Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. plan to keep their undefeated records unblemished. With both men being involved in an extremely competitive division, they both currently sit at the top of the pile.

The Australian has held the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles since 2021, where he blew Teofimo Lopez away. Kambosos entered the fight as the underdog but proved everybody wrong as he convincingly beat the young athlete.

Devin Haney has held the WBC Lightweight Title since 2019, when he defeated Zaur Abdullaev to win the vacant WBC Interim Lightweight Title. He is ranked as the fourth-best active lightweight in the world by The Ring magazine.

'Ferocious' holds a record of 20-0 with a 50% knockout rate and Haney's record is 27-0 with 15 knockouts. The American holds a knockout rate of 55.56%.

