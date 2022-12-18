Ryan Garcia won't have a fight before facing Gervonta Davis after all.

'KingRy' has been out of action since a knockout victory over Javier Fortuna in July. Following that win, he called out 'Tank', which wasn't a surprise. Davis recently fought out his contract with Mayweather Promotions and opened a pathway to face Garcia.

After long discussions, the pair finally agreed to face off next year. While no venue has been announced, the two superstars are expected to fight on April 15th in Las Vegas. Following the announcement, each man announced plans for a tune-up fight.

For his part, Gervonta Davis will face Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view in January. Meanwhile, Ryan Garcia was expected to face Mercito Gesta on DAZN. While the deal wasn't yet official, it appeared to be trending that way.

The tune-up fight with Gesta will no longer be happening, as Garcia revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated. The 24-year-old explained that he would prefer to focus on Davis in training, rather than train for a different fighter.

In the interview, he revealed:

“I had time to think about if I really wanted to do this. Tank has always wanted to do things that are going to make him as comfortable as he could be and as ready as he could be going into a fight. I didn't need to tune up and I don't need to tune up. I want to put on the biggest fights for the fans. So I've decided that I'm done f------ around. I'm ready to go right after Tank.”

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis: Betting Odds

Currently, oddsmakers believe Gervonta Davis will defeat Ryan Garcia in April.

The two lightweights are some of the greatest boxers on the planet. While 'Tank' likely has a better resume and is the reigning champion, 'KingRy' clearly has undeniable skills.

The fight in April is expected to be one of the biggest of 2023, and betting lines have already opened up for the contest. The betting odds currently reflect how close the matchup is expected to be.

The current odds from FanDuel have Gervonta Davis sitting at a -360 favorite. Meanwhile, for fans hoping for an upset, Ryan Garcia is the +250 underdog. However, given the amount of time away from the fight, those odds could very well change.

But for now, it seems that fans are riding with 'Tank' to get the job done.

