Gervonta Davis has given fans a glimpse into his retirement plans.

'Tank' has been out of action since his knockout win over Rolando Romero in May. Following that victory, Davis became a promotional free agent and targeted big matchups. Luckily for him and the fans, they got one.

The WBA (Regular) lightweight champion is currently slated to face Ryan Garcia in April. The clash with 'KingRy' has been a long time coming and is a matchup that fans have wanted for years. While there are still unknowns as to the fight, the bout is slated for Las Vegas.

For Gervonta Davis, the matchup is just one in a line of fights that he wants. The champion would like to face other top lightweights such as Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko. As he revealed in an interview with Morning Kombat, those fights are needed before he can retire.

Once he does get those fights, he's going to hang up the gloves. Admitting that his time in boxing is likely to come to a close sooner rather than later, Davis stated:

"I think it's opened up doors. I ain't going to lie. I ain't really trying to be in this too much longer. So that's the answer right there for you. Once I get them guys out of there, I'm gone. I want to help people who are coming behind me. I feel that is more important. The future... It's something that is instilled in me. It's loyalty that people are missing out here. I feel if you're in a position to help somebody, help them."

Who is Gervonta Davis fighting next?

Before Gervonta Davis is able to face Ryan Garcia, he has business to tend with first.

'Tank' recently revealed his plans to stay with Showtime. While he will no longer work with Floyd Mayweather, he plans to stay with his longtime network.

Along with that announcement, the champion also revealed when he will return. While he's currently slated to face 'KingRy' in April, he also has another fight in January. Davis will face Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime pay-per-view.

'El Androide' is undefeated and is the reigning WBA super featherweight champion, but will be moving to lightweight to face Davis. While the 31-year-old is a big underdog, he's ready to take the fight to the Baltimore native.

Poll : 0 votes