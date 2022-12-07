Gervonta Davis has confirmed that he's no longer working with Floyd Mayweather.

'Tank' has been out of action since his knockout victory over Rolando Romero in May. The win was another title defense for the undefeated lightweight champion, but the fight was also important for another massive reason.

The bout with 'Rolly' was the last of the champion's deal with Mayweather Promotions. Davis was appointed by Floyd Mayweather to be his successor of sorts and wanted to help mold him into becoming a star in his own right.

Since their partnership began in 2015, there's been highs and lows. However, the last few years have seen their relationship erode. Davis was reportedly unhappy with Mayweather being unable to secure him a clash with another top lightweight.

Gervonta Davis is now set to return in January against Hector Luis Garcia. The bout will be broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view, which is standard for previous Mayweather Promotions events. The announcement led many fans to believe that Davis was continuing to be represented by the former champion.

However, that is not the case. In a media scrum, Davis stated:

"Much love to Mayweather Promotions - Leonard Ellerbe, Floyd Mayweather, all them guys. I definitely appreciate them. I'm just doing my own thing now."

Watch his comments below:

Is Gervonta Davis fighting Ryan Garcia?

Gervonta Davis reportedly left Mayweather Promotions to stage a bout with Ryan Garcia, and the gamble has paid off.

Following 'KingRy's' return to the ring earlier this year, he called out 'Tank' for a clash in 2023. That talk fell on deaf ears of boxing fans, who have watched several callouts between the two men happen previously, with no fight announcement ever arriving.

However, something felt different with this callout, as the WBA (lightweight) champion was no longer under contract. Given that he would be able to negotiate with Oscar De La Hoya and Garcia himself, Davis seemed to believe the fight would happen.

Luckily for fans, it appears that the long-awaited clash will indeed happen. Last month, both men announced that the lightweight title bout is set to occur in May in Las Vegas. However, no venue has been announced for the event as of now.

Nonetheless, May is a long time away, and Gervonta Davis seemingly wants to stay active. Along with the announcement of his clash with 'KingRy', the champion stated that he will return in January against Hector Luis Garcia.

Poll : 0 votes